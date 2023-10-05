Five players that could end up being the Daily Chronicle Football Player of the Year

With just three weeks until the end of the regular season, it’s never too early to start thinking about postseason accolades.

There’s been a ton of standout performances this year, but we whittled this list down to just five players who could end up being our Daily Chronicle 2023 Football Player of the Year.

If there’s one thing almost everyone on this list has in common, it’s their defensive abilities. Four of the five are two-way players, and at least three of them could make the case their defensive contributions have been greater than their offensive contributions.

Davon Grant, soph., WR/DB, DeKalb

The first of the two-way threats on this list, Grant has been a one-man wrecking crew on offense. He has 28 catches for 736 yards and six touchdowns this year. And that’s just the start of his offensive contributions. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has also drawn a lot of pass interference penalties, including three in a single game against Metea Valley.

He’s also a rare two-way player at the 7A level. As a defensive back, he’s averaging about five tackles a game, and has grabbed three interceptions. He’s also been a threat on punt returns this year. DeKalb is sitting at 2-4 and playing the No. 6 team in Class 8A on Friday, Naperville Central.

Burke Gautcher, jr., QB/DB, Sycamore

Gautcher leads an offense that’s putting up almost 34 points per game in his first year as a varsity quarterback. But it’s his contributions in the secondary that have been the most eye-popping. He has 39 tackles this year, four for a loss and a sack, with two interceptions. He leads the team in tackles and interceptions. And while he’s forced two picks, he hasn’t thrown one yet this year. He’s completed 59% of his passes for 542 yards.

Perhaps there’s no better example of Gautcher’s ability than in last week’s 22-21 win against Kaneland. He led the Spartans’ 19-play, 80-yard scoring drive, then found Joey Culotta in the end zone for the go-ahead 2-point conversion. But there was still 59 seconds on the clock, plenty of time for a potent Kaneland offense to do some damage. But Gautcher picked off Troyer Carlson to secure the win.

Diego Garcia, sr., RB/LB, Sycamore

When there’s a big play that needs making on either side of the ball, Garcia is usually the one making it for the Spartans. He had multiple big stops in the season-opening win against DeKalb, finishing with nine tackles, two sacks and two rushing touchdowns in that game alone. He led Sycamore with 11 carries, 69 yards and two touchdowns against Kaneland.

For the season, Garcia leads the team in carries but is fourth with 254 yards. He has a team-best six touchdowns. He also has 32 tackles, six for a loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Both the interception and the fumble came in a 21-6 win against Rochelle in Week 5, helping the Spartans survive the upset bid.

Josh Mauthe, sr., RB/DL Kaneland

As good as Garcia has been this year, Mauthe got a good hit to keep him out of the end zone on Friday on first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. It’s one of eight tackles for a loss he has this year. He also has hurried six passes and has 35 tackles, and has led the team in tackles once this year.

At the start of the year, coach Michael Thorgesen said he wanted Mauthe to focus on defense and not play much at running back. But he has been the lead back and is the only running back with more than 20 carries this year. He’s run the ball 65 times for 492 yards and seven touchdowns as a bruising back that makes teams pay for focusing too much on the vaunted Kaneland passing game. After Sycamore fumbled a punt return, Mauthe took the first play 17 yards to paydirt in the third quarter, tying the game en route to Kaneland taking the lead on the next possession.

Troyer Carlson, sr., QB, Kaneland

Speaking of the vaunted Kaneland passing game, Carlson is a big reason it’s as venerated as it is. He’s completed 64% of his passes for 1,388 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also run 25 times for 432 yards and four touchdowns. He has a pair of favorite targets for sure in Aric Johnson (28-594-7) and Dom DeBlasio (25-432-4) but is adept at finding Evan Frieders or Dylan Sanagustin when needed.

His season is littered with clutch plays against some of the best teams in the state. Each of the three teams that have beaten Kaneland this year are in the Top four of their respective classes, and Carlson helped the Knights lead each of them in the fourth quarter this year. Against the Spartans, Carlson connected on a fourth-and-5 bomb to Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown with 7:09 left. It was the first time he was able to go deep to Johnson, and at the time it gave the Knights a 21-14 lead.