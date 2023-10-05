BCR Week 7 Preview capsules

A look at Week 7 football games for Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio, Bureau Valley, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Princeton (5-1, 2-0) at Bureau Valley (3-3, 2-2)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Manlius

Last matchup: PHS 48-0 (2022)

About the Tigers: The Tigers have righted the ship since a stunning Week 2 22-21 loss to 1A unranked Morrison on a last-second field goal. They dismantled 5A Sterling, 28-6, in Week 5 and ran away from Kewanee in the second half for a 37-14 win last week to move into the driver’s seat in the Three Rivers Mississippi (East). Casey Etheridge scored three touchdowns, Will Lott passed for two touchdowns and Ace Christiansen rushed for 184 yards with one TD. The Tigers are averaging 31.3 points per game while surrendering only seven ppg, and 20 total in the last four weeks. PHS has six straight shutouts on the road dating back to last year, including at Bureau Valley. The Tigers are five-time defending TRAC Mississippi Division champions. PHS moved to No. 2 in this week’s AP 3A Poll. Princeton has won all four meetings since the Bureau Valley school district formed in 1995-96 – 53-16 (’97), 40-0 (’98), 49-20 (’21), 49-0 (’22).

About the Storm: The Storm battled Newman last week before falling 20-14 with a late fumble leading to the Comets’ winning score. Brady Hartz rushed for 67 yards, Endress had 33 yards and a TD and QB Blake Helms completed 5-of-11 passes for 63 yards. ... Bureau Valley will need two more wins to become playoff eligible with Aurora Central Catholic (2-4) and Morrison (6-0) left to play after this week. In their common opponents so far, BV has lost all three games (Monmouth-Roseville, Kewanee, Newman) that Princeton has defeated.

All-time series: PHS 4-0

FND pick: Princeton

Hall (3-3, 1-2) at Newman (5-1, 1-1)

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sterling High School

Last matchup: Newman 20-18 (2022)

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils scored a 32-24 Homecoming win over IVC last week, maintaining their win in every other week campaign. Senior Joel Koch led the Red Devils’ defense with three sacks in the fourth quarter. The Red Devils finished with 289 total yards (175 rushing, 114 passing). Braden Curran accounted for 197 yards (118 rushing, 79 receiving). QB Gianni Guerrini threw for 114 yards. Hall needs to find two more wins to become playoff eligible with games remaining against three 5-1 teams - Newman, Rockridge and Princeton.

About the Comets: In their five wins, the Comets have only won by more than six points once, defeating E-P, 20-7, in Week 5. Other wins have been by two points over Rock Island (22-20), five points over Rockridge (22-17) and six points over Sherrard (16-10) and BV (20-14). In their only loss, the Comets were shut out by Princeton, 20-0, in Week 3. Prior to last year’s 20-18 victory, Newman won the past five meetings over Hall by a combined 194-30 margin (38.8. to 6). Newman has won all eight meetings since Hall joined the Three Rivers in 2012, including crossover games.

All-time series: Newman 8-0

FND pick: Newman

Dwight co-op (5-1, 4-0) at St. Bede (4-2, 3-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: None

About the Trojans: The Trojans are the co-op of Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington. They were members of the Vermilion Valley North last year, finishing 2-7 overall, 2-3 in league play in their first year as a co-op. Dwight-GSW has a combined enrollment of 403. The Trojans need a win to keep up with Seneca and Ottawa Marquette, who are undefeated in the newly formed Chicagoland Prairie League. Dwight beat Westmont 35-0 last week.

About the Bruins: The Bruins entertained the Homecoming crowd Saturday with a 39-26 win over Elmwood Park. QB Max Bray rushed for 178 yards and five touchdowns while passing for 102 yards and a TD. Alex Ankiewicz had on a nifty 68-yard double-reverse to set a Bray touchdown in the first quarter. Like the Trojans, the Bruins have defeated Walther Christian and Elmwood Park. However, St. Bede lost to Norridge Ridgewood, 42-27, in Week 4, whom Dwight beat the week before, 32-26.

FND pick: St. Bede

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (6-0) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-5)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: ALO 1-0 forfeit (2021)

About the Clippers: The Clippers continue to steam over their 8-man opponents, defeating previously undefeated Milledgeville, 32-20, last week. Landon Whelchel ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for Amboy (6-0), while Eddie Jones threw a 10-yard TD pass to Troy Anderson. The Clippers forced three turnovers, including two in the fourth quarter, with interceptions by Anderson and Cody Winn and a fumble recovery by Whelchel. The Clippers are one of three undefeated teams in the 8-Man Football Association. A-L-O has outscored its opponents, 267-78, including a 1-0 Week 4 forfeit win over Peoria Quest.

About the Raiders: The Raiders have dropped four straight since beating Alden-Hebron, 34-33, for its lone win in Week 2. AFC lost to a River Ridge team last week, 54-8, that Amboy crushed 80-8 in Week 2. AFC had to forfeit its 2021 game with Amboy, the third of five forfeits it had that season. The Raiders came back strong last year after an 0-2 start, winning six of their last seven games to finish 6-3.

FND Pick: A-L-O.