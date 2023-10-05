BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 7/2023

7Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 7
|WEEK 6
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 47-13
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 45-15
|Brandon LaChance
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 5-5
Season guests: 46-14
|Princeton at Bureau Valley
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Hall at Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Kewanee at Mon-Rose
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Dwight at St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Dwight
|St. Bede
|Amboy at AFC
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Ottawa at L-P
|L-P
|Ottawa
|L-P
|Mendota at Geneseo
|Geneseo
|Geneseo
|Geneseo
|Rockridge at Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Rockridge
|Orion at Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Sherrard
|Orion
|Farmington at A-W
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W