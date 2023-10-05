October 05, 2023
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 7/2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
7Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 7

WEEK 6
GAMES		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 47-13		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 8-2
Season: 45-15		Brandon LaChance
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 5-5
Season guests: 46-14
Princeton at Bureau ValleyPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Hall at NewmanNewmanNewmanNewman
Kewanee at Mon-RoseKewaneeKewaneeKewanee
Dwight at St. BedeSt. BedeDwightSt. Bede
Amboy at AFCAmboyAmboyAmboy
Ottawa at L-PL-POttawaL-P
Mendota at GeneseoGeneseoGeneseoGeneseo
Rockridge at MorrisonMorrisonMorrisonRockridge
Orion at SherrardSherrardSherrardOrion
Farmington at A-WA-WA-WA-W