BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 7/2023

7Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 7

WEEK 6

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

Season: 47-13 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 8-2

Season: 45-15 Brandon LaChance

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 5-5

Season guests: 46-14 Princeton at Bureau Valley Princeton Princeton Princeton Hall at Newman Newman Newman Newman Kewanee at Mon-Rose Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Dwight at St. Bede St. Bede Dwight St. Bede Amboy at AFC Amboy Amboy Amboy Ottawa at L-P L-P Ottawa L-P Mendota at Geneseo Geneseo Geneseo Geneseo Rockridge at Morrison Morrison Morrison Rockridge Orion at Sherrard Sherrard Sherrard Orion Farmington at A-W A-W A-W A-W