The Herald-News Prep Football Capsules for Week 7

SouthWest Suburban Blue

Homewood-Flossmoor (3-3, 0-2) at Lincoln-Way East (6-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 52, Homewood-Flossmoor 14 (2022)

About the Vikings: Homewood-Flossmoor sits at the .500 mark through three games, but there are about 100 different threads that could be pulled that would get the Vikings to a wildly different record in either direction. All but one of Homewood-Flossmoor’s games has been decided by a touchdown or less. The latest close decision had the Vikings falling in overtime to Sandburg. The remaining games on the schedule do Homewood-Flossmoor no favors, and its .500 status means it must take two of three to earn at-large consideration. Those three (Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West and Lockport) have a combined 14-4 record on the season.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East is cutting through opponents with precision and now seems to have begun to develop a potent one-two punch in its ground game, with Nuri Muhammad and Zion Gist both running effectively in the Griffins’ Week 6 runaway win over Lockport. But it is the defense that deserves a large chunk of the team’s accolades for its recent string of success. The unit hasn’t allowed an offensive touchdown since Week 3, and no one has managed to post more than 13 points against the Griffins all season. DE Caden O’Rourke might want to consider getting a chair or a small stool to keep in opposing backfields considering how much time he’s been spending there.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Bolingbrook (3-3, 1-0) at Sandburg (4-2, 2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bolingbrook 41, Sandburg 14 (2022)

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook had a Week 6 effort it would likely prefer to leave in the rear-view mirror. The Raiders struggled in most facets in a loss to Lincoln-Way Central. The vaunted Bolingbrook passing game was held to just 70 yards. The Raiders did run the ball more effectively than they have also season, but all told the Raiders could only manage to find the end zone once. Defensively there were issues as well, as the Raiders couldn’t contain Lincoln-Way Central’s running game, and while they limited the Knights to just three completions, two of them went for scores.

About the Eagles: Sandburg seems to have an extra gear it can access late in games which has allowed it to claim a late win over Lockport and and an overtime victory of Homewood-Flossmoor in Week 6. The Eagles have a potent passing game helmed by Anthony Shelton, but like this week’s opponent, don’t have a ton of offensive balance to speak for. Its strong start doesn’t make this a must-win for the Eagles, but it would much rather lock down playoff eligibility sooner rather than later.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Bolingbrook

SouthWest Suburban Red

Stagg (3-3, 0-2) at Lincoln-Way Central (5-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way Central 41, Stagg 0 (2022)

About the Chargers: Stagg started the season with a 3-0 mark, but once again the Chargers have struggled in SouthWest Suburban Conference play. Stagg has been outscored 105-13 in games against SW Suburban teams and has been shut out in two of those games. Stagg did close some of the gap in Week 6, getting a better defensive effort in a 23-0 loss to Lincoln-Way West, but finding a way to score points is a huge obstacle the Chargers have to clear.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central was dominant in a Week 6 win over Bolingbrook, particularly on defense where it took the Raiders out of the offensive attack it prefers. Offensively, the Knights also controlled tempo, with RB Anthony Noto stacking up nearly 200 yards rushing, and the Knights were able to sprinkle in just enough passing to cause problems for Bolingbrook, attempting just four passes. QB Michael Kuehl completed two of those for scores.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-1, 1-0) at Lincoln-Way West (5-1, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Bradley-Bourbonnais 39, Lincoln-Way West 32 (2022)

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais hopes to put itself in the driver’s seat of the conference race with a win here, and to do that it will likely need to lean on its high-octane offense. The Boilermakers have a strong QB in Ethan Kohl who routinely throws for big numbers, most recently just missing the 300-yard milestone in a Week 6 win over Andrew. The Boilermakers also appear to be gaining some offensive balance, as RB KenVontae Sutton scored three touchdowns in the Andrew win.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West’s defense is proving to be a tough one to solve. The Warriors held Stagg to fewer than 100 yards of offense and just four first downs in a 23-0 win in Week 6, and while it’s probably asking a little much for the Warriors to duplicate that against a high-powered offensive attack from Bradley-Bourbonnais, the Warriors do hope the unit can set the tone. It certainly wasn’t a work of art offensively for the Warriors in the win over Stagg, but the defensive contribution has been so fruitful that a workmanlike effort from the offense has really been all that’s needed so far.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lincoln-Way West

SouthWest Suburban crossover

Lockport’s Joshua Ahrens makes a catch for a a first down against Lincoln-Way East. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Andrew (3-3) at Lockport (3-3)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Andrew 28, Lockport 27 (2022)

About the T-Bolts: Andrew cured half of what ailed it after a Week 5 loss to Lincoln-Way East in its Week 6 contest against Bradley-Bourbonnais, but not all of it. Andrew got its running game back on track, a part of the T-Bolts offensive attack that at times has delivered 400-plus yards rushing and the lion’s share of Andrews’ scores. But all of that offense wasn’t enough to offset the team’s defensive woes, as it gave up 40-plus points for the second consecutive week and fell back to the .500 mark.

About the Porters: Speaking of defensive woes, that’s a big part of the problem for Lockport right now. The Porters are routinely getting beat on big plays, and that’s just not something Porters defensive units usually struggle with. It can easily be argued Lockport’s offensive attack took a step back in Week 6, but basically no one is able to do what they usually do when locking horns with Lincoln-Way East’s defensive front right now. Lockport has some weapons to deploy, as QB Drew Gallagher has shown flashes, and RB Jordan Kemp is an emerging weapon.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lockport

Southwest Prairie East

Plainfield South's Caden Pierceall tackles Joliet West's Alexander Cruz. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Joliet West (5-1, 2-0) at Romeoville (0-6, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet West 59, Romeoville 19 (2022)

About the Tigers: Joliet West is getting closer and closer to seizing control of the East Division and has already secured playoff eligibility. A win here would clinch a berth and continue to move the Tigers up the seed chart and closer to hosting an opening-round playoff game. But those goals are something to aspire to down the line. The Tigers did get a boost with the return of quarterback Juan Rico from injury, and the fact remains that the rest of the schedule doesn’t feature a single team above the .500 mark for the rest of the season.

About the Spartans: It isn’t showing in the win column for Romeoville, but the Spartans are getting better. The defense continues to do a better job of giving the Spartans a chance to find a win and really made things difficult for Plainfield Central in Week 6 before succumbing. Romeoville’s offense still has a lot of work to do to bridge the gap against most of their opponents, but there have been some things to build on there as well.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet West

Plainfield Central (2-4, 1-1) at Joliet Central (0-6, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield Central 48, Joliet Central 0 (2022)

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central has painted itself into a bit of a corner, but still technically controls its destiny moving forward. With four losses, the ‘Cats can’t lose another game to be considered as an at-large playoff team, but still would have a chance at winning the conference championship and the automatic bid that comes with it if they run the table over its final three games of the season. It’s fundamentally a very young core for Plainfield Central, but they are slowly gaining experience and confidence.

About the Steelmen: Joliet Central is starting to find some things that work. Those things haven’t come exceptionally close to netting them a win yet, but there’s progress worth noting. They had another offensive outburst against Plainfield East in a Week 6 loss, and the Steelmen have already scored considerably more points this season than they have in several campaigns.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield Central

Plainfield South's Chase Pierceall takes down Joliet West's Taivaughn Johnson. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Plainfield South (1-5, 1-1) at Plainfield East (2-4, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield South 39, Plainfield East 6 (2022)

About the Bengals: Plainfield East has found a bit of a groove in the SPC East Division. It currently shares the top spot in the division with Joliet West. Some of that can also be attributed to finally getting back to full health after having played without standout WR Quinn Morris for several games. The Bengals have their full complement of offensive players available, and that netted them 700 yards of total offense in the win over Joliet Central in Week 6. Defensively, the Bengals still have to do some shoring up, but if the offense continues to show this kind of capability, it will relieve some of that defensive stress.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South’s offensive woes continue. The Cougars have only managed to score outside of single digits once this season. This matchup might give them a chance to jumpstart the offensive attack, as Plainfield East has had difficulty keeping most everyone it has played in check. Ideally, Plainfield South would keep this game in a low-scoring realm, as it has had some moments of defensive success.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Plainfield East

Southwest Prairie West

Plainfield North (3-3, 2-0) at Minooka (4-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Plainfield North 22, Minooka 21 (2022)

About the Tigers: Plainfield North has scored just 69 points through six games. That’s a total that would usually lead to a substandard record for most programs. But Plainfield North isn’t most programs, and the Tigers defense has been absolutely sensational during that same stretch, allowing just 44 points. That has allowed Plainfield North to string together two consecutive low-scoring victories to suddenly take control of the Southwest Prairie West Division, as it is the only team with no league losses yet. Eventually, Plainfield North will have to find a way to post more points, but if the defense keeps playing this well, maybe it won’t be many more needed.

About the Indians: Just when it looked like the Minooka offense had found its footing, it had a hiccup in a Week 6 loss to Yorkville. The Indians’ last-ditch rally fell short, and Minooka has to find a way to get things back on track. The defensive unit has been pretty good for the Indians for most of the season, but when Minooka has been at its best is when both units are working in concert with one another.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Minooka

CCL/ESCC crossover

Leo (1-5) at Joliet Catholic (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Joliet Catholic 42, Leo 0 (2002)

About the Lions: Leo appeared to have a little momentum going, starting the season with a 2-0 record including a win on a Hail Mary pass in Week 2 against Bishop McNamara. Unfortunately for Leo, that win turned into a forfeit due to the usage of ineligible players. And since then not much has going right for the Lions, who haven’t been able to sustain that early momentum.

About the Hilltoppers: Get ready for some drama at Joliet Catholic games this season, apparently. After faltering in the final minute allowing a game-winning touchdown against Wheaton St. Francis in Week 5, Joliet Catholic turned the tables against Marist, scoring in the final 30 seconds and then tackling a receiver inside the 5-yard line to secure the win. The Hilltoppers have the potential to take over games with a powerful running game, but balance might be the way to go with the way Adrian Washington has produced as of late, including a three-touchdown performance against Marist.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Joliet Catholic

Carmel (5-1) at Providence (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Providence 49, Carmel 6 (2019)

About the Corsairs: Carmel has leapt onto the scene and has put forth one of the stronger performances among all teams in the CCL/ESCC. The Corsairs, coached by former Chicago Bear Jace McKie, held a lead over Mount Carmel in the second half before falling and has kept all other opponents under wraps. QB Johnny Weber is a playmaker for the Corsairs, and WR Kai Owens is a player that must be accounted for.

About the Celtics: Providence entered the most precarious stretch on its schedule after a somewhat shaky performance against DePaul Prep in Week 5, but must have sensed the urgency of the situation, as it started quick and finished faster against Montini, which entered the game undefeated, and emerged with a runaway victory. The win gives the Celtics a little bit of breathing room in regards to qualifying for the playoffs, but considering Mount Carmel and Benet loom on the schedule in Week 8 and Week 9, locking that fifth victory in sooner rather than later wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Carmel

South Suburban Blue Conference

Bremen (4-2, 1-2) at Lemont (3-3, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lemont 48, Bremen 19 (2022)

About the Braves: Bremen has had to grind its way to the 4-2 mark it currently owns, just coming off a string of three straight games that have been decided by a touchdown or less. Bremen went 2-1 in those games. The Braves at times have been able to get things going on the ground with a pair of productive running backs, London Blackmon and Nehemiah Rogers.

About Lemont: Lemont was surprised by Hillcrest in Week 6. It marked Lemont’s first loss in divisional play in the South Suburban since 2019, that also to Hillcrest. Lemont has struggled to find its offensive rhythm this season at times, but the schedule should be a bit more forgiving the rest of the way and allow them to work out a few of the kinks. Lemont’s defense has been pretty consistent, though, and hasn’t allowed more than 22 points to any opponent.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Lemont

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Woodstock (1-5, 1-3) at Morris (6-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 61, Woodstock 0 (2022)

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock has played a little bit better than a team one currently finds at the bottom of the conference, and that effort finally netted them a surprise win over La Salle-Peru in Week 6. It was Woodstock’s first win, and while the Blue Streaks will certainly be buoyed some by finally finding the win column, running right into the Morris buzzsaw likely won’t do wonders for them being able to sustain any momentum they might have gained.

About Morris: Morris is playing as well as any team in the state right now and is still likely flying high from handing Richmond-Burton its first regular-season loss since 2018. Morris field general Carter Button continues to make the right decisions, and that’s backed up by his 17 passing touchdown-to-one interception ratio through six games.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Morris

Illinois Central Eight

Wilmington (5-1, 4-0) at Coal City (5-1, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wilmington 17, Coal City 7 (2022)

About the Wildcats: Wilmington wasted little time in establishing control over Week 6 opponent Herscher, carrying a 42-0 lead into halftime and inducing the running clock for the rest of the game. Wilmington’s rush attack set the tone, averaging over 10 yards per carry in building that lead. But perhaps the defense was even more impressive, limiting Herscher to negative rushing yards and less than 70 yards total.

About the Coalers: Coal City has been building momentum after a Week 1 loss to Morris. It wasn’t a domineering effort over Reed-Custer in Week 6, but the basic principles that have now allowed them to win five consecutive games were still in place. RB Landin Benson led the offensive attack as the Coalers were fairly efficient on offense and weren’t pressed into trying to do anything they didn’t want to, completing just one pass. Coal City’s defense has been a wall since the Morris loss, and it looks like it is in a good place heading into this matchup with their archrivals.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Wilmington

Peotone (3-3, 2-2) at Streator (2-4, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Peotone 28, Manteno 13 (2022)

About the Blue Devils: Peotone got its groove back, as it bullied its way to a win over rival Manteno in Week 6. Chase Rivera and Jayden Rodriguez both cracked the century mark running the football, with Rivera just missing joining the 200-yard rushing club. Peotone set the tone early in the Manteno win, forcing three turnovers and taking complete control of the game in helping it snap a two-game losing streak and put the Devils back on a path to a playoff berth.

About the Bulldogs: Streator looked nothing like a team that had dropped its last four games, scoring on seven of its first eight possessions as it rolled past Lisle. Some of that likely had to do with the return to regular duties for QB Christian Benning, who threw for 242 yards and four passing touchdowns, but plenty of Bulldogs were in the mix in the easy win. Streator’s biggest challenge remains keeping quality opponents off the scoreboard, and Peotone provides another one of those challenges.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Peotone

Reed-Custer (2-4, 1-3) at Manteno (3-3, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Reed-Custer 69, Manteno 6 (2022)

About the Comets: Reed-Custer survived the difficult portion of its schedule, taking back-to-back losses to Wilmington and Coal City where it didn’t make a poor accounting for itself, but did back itself into a corner in regards to its playoff chase. Reed-Custer has shown a propensity to put some points on the board, but would be well advised to try to control some tempo and work the clock with RB Rex Pfeifer to avoid getting into a shootout.

About the Panthers: Manteno had been on a bit of a run, but things quickly unraveled in a Week 6 loss to Peotone. Turnovers were a major culprit for the Panthers, as they coughed up the ball three times in first-half possessions while Peotone punished the Panthers defense on the ground. Manteno still has the components to cause opponents problems, but needs to play a lot cleaner to make that happen.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Reed-Custer