October 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

Princeton moves up one spot to No. 2 in 3A

Montini loses, falls from No. 2 to No. 4

Princeton's Ian Morris makes the tackle against Kewanee Friday night at Bryant Field.

Princeton's Ian Morris makes the tackle against Kewanee Friday night at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

One team’s loss was another team’s gain in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A rankings.

Princeton moved up one spot to No. 2 in the 3A poll following Montini Catholic’s first loss to unranked 6A Providence Catholic, 38-7.

Montini slipped two spots to No. 4 with 88 points behind Byron (6-0), which received 13 first-place votes and 130 points at No. 1, Princeton (5-1), which received 10 points at No. 2, and Wilmington (5-1), which moved up one spot to No. 3 with 99 points.

Roxana received 69 points to jump three spots to No. 5, followed by Wiliamsville (58 points) at No. 6, DuQuoin (41), St. Joseph-Ogden (34), newcomer Greenville (26) and Stanford Olympia (23).

Dixon (6-0) moved into the 4A rankings for the first time at No. 9.

Other area ranked teams are No. 4 Morrison, No. 7 Newman, No. 8 Stark County, No. 9 Annawan-Wethersfield and No. 10 Fulton in 1A and No. 4 Seneca and No. 9 Rockridge in 2A.

The No. 1 ranked teams all held their ground, including Lena-Winslow (1A), Maroa-Forsyth (2A), Rochester (4A), Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).