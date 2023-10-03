Princeton moves up one spot to No. 2 in 3A

One team’s loss was another team’s gain in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A rankings.

Princeton moved up one spot to No. 2 in the 3A poll following Montini Catholic’s first loss to unranked 6A Providence Catholic, 38-7.

Montini slipped two spots to No. 4 with 88 points behind Byron (6-0), which received 13 first-place votes and 130 points at No. 1, Princeton (5-1), which received 10 points at No. 2, and Wilmington (5-1), which moved up one spot to No. 3 with 99 points.

Roxana received 69 points to jump three spots to No. 5, followed by Wiliamsville (58 points) at No. 6, DuQuoin (41), St. Joseph-Ogden (34), newcomer Greenville (26) and Stanford Olympia (23).

Dixon (6-0) moved into the 4A rankings for the first time at No. 9.

Other area ranked teams are No. 4 Morrison, No. 7 Newman, No. 8 Stark County, No. 9 Annawan-Wethersfield and No. 10 Fulton in 1A and No. 4 Seneca and No. 9 Rockridge in 2A.

The No. 1 ranked teams all held their ground, including Lena-Winslow (1A), Maroa-Forsyth (2A), Rochester (4A), Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).