Alden-Hebron experiences tough day against Flanagan

Things started badly for Alden-Hebron in its Illinois 8-Man Football Association game against Flanagan (Cornell-Woodland co-op on Saturday and proceeded to not get better.

Running back-defensive back Wyatt Armbrust injured a knee on the opening kickoff and was lost for the game. Without one of their best playmakers, the Giants struggled in a 67-18 loss to the Falcons.

Flanagan (4-2) ran for 527 yards and jumped out to a 34-12 halftime lead, then added 21 more points in the third quarter.

Giants quarterback Ben Vole completed 11-of-22 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. A-H fell to 2-4.

JP Stewart (four receptions 62 yards), Jason Weber (three, 54) and Angel Benitez (three, 40) each had a touchdown reception.

Giants coach Tim Oman said Armbrust, who was eighth in area rushing starting Week 6 games, will be evaluated this week and is questionable for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Hiawatha.