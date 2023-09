HARVARD – Simeion Harris ran for 153 yards and a touchdown, and Sandwich beat Harvard 27-0 for its fifth win to become playoff eligible.

A year after not fielding a varsity team, two years after going 0-9, Sandwich (5-1) is likely headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Nick Michalek and Parker Anderson each ran for 52 yards and a TD and Braden Behringer threw a 51-yard TD pass to Brodie Case for Sandwich, which amassed 405 yards of offense and held Harvard to 77.