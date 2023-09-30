JHN Week 6 football roundup

Providence 38, Montini 7: At New Lenox, Mitch Voltz had two touchdown catches for Providence (4-2, 1-1) in the CCL/ESCC White win.

Wilmington 49, Herscher 0: At Herscher, Kyle Farrell ran for 125 yards on just six carries, including a 48-yard touchdown, and returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown for Wilmington (5-1, 4-0) in the Illinois Central Eight win.

Coal City 35, Reed-Custer 6: At Braidwood, Landin Benson ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries for Coal City (5-1, 4-0) in the Illinois Central Eight win. Reed-Custer fell to 2-4, 1-3.

Hillcrest 19, Lemont 16: At Lemont, Lemont fell to 3-3, 3-1 in the South Suburban Blue.

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bolingbrook 7: At Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way Central improved to 5-1, while Bolingbrook fell to 3-3.

Lincoln-Way West 23 Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, Lincoln-Way West improved to 5-1, 2-0 in the SouthWest Suburban Red.

Peotone 47, Manteno 15: At Peotone, the host Blue Devils improved to 3-3, 2-2 in the Illinis Central Eight.

Yorkville 17, Minooka 13: At Yorkville, Minooka fell to 4-2, 1-1 in the Southwest Prairie West.

Plainfield North 14, Oswego East 10: At Plainfield, Plainfield North improved to 3-3, 2-0 in the Southwest Prairie West.

Plainfield East 69, Joliet Central 28: At Joliet, Plainfield East improved to 2-4, 2-0 in the Southwest Prairie East. Joliet Central fell to 0-6, 0-2.

Dwight 35, Westmont 0: At Westmont, Dwight improved to 5-1, 4-0 in the Chicagoland Prairie.