September 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 5 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Casey Etheridge uses the block of running mate Preston Arkels against Sterling on Friday night at Bryant Field. The Tigers won 28-6. Etheridge leads the area in rushing with 984 yards and 15 touchdowns. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton267.399.830.8
St. Bede186.6120.234
Bureau Valley25945.822.6
Fieldcrest182.494.421.2
Hall-Putnam County168.671.420.4
La Salle-Peru136.2104.219
Mendota56.4126.65.8

Team defense

TeamPoints
Princeton5.6
Hall-Putnam County18.4
Bureau Valley18.4
St. Bede22.6
La Salle-Peru26
Fieldcrest31.8
Mendota44

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Randolph (Mendota)54-128-56332
Bray (St. Bede)48-86-75273
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)44-73-15215
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)32-58-34722
Lott (Princeton)30-49-43973

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)11198415
Bray (St. Bede)775289
Endress (Bureau Valley)7652810
Lemons (Bureau Valley)724951
Lorton (Fieldcrest)1124407
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)683323
Guerrinin (Hall-Putnam County)572614
Christiansen (Princeton)452553
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)302533
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)622444

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Johnson (Fieldcrest)132353
LaPorte (Princeton)152102
Freeman (Mendota)162090
Beetz (Mendota)101851
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)111761
Entrican (St. Bede)91470
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)81422
Adams (La Salle-Peru)61241
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)141180
Christiansen (Princeton)61061