NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 5 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|267.3
|99.8
|30.8
|St. Bede
|186.6
|120.2
|34
|Bureau Valley
|259
|45.8
|22.6
|Fieldcrest
|182.4
|94.4
|21.2
|Hall-Putnam County
|168.6
|71.4
|20.4
|La Salle-Peru
|136.2
|104.2
|19
|Mendota
|56.4
|126.6
|5.8
Team defense
|Team
|Points
|Princeton
|5.6
|Hall-Putnam County
|18.4
|Bureau Valley
|18.4
|St. Bede
|22.6
|La Salle-Peru
|26
|Fieldcrest
|31.8
|Mendota
|44
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Randolph (Mendota)
|54-128-5
|633
|2
|Bray (St. Bede)
|48-86-7
|527
|3
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|44-73-1
|521
|5
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|32-58-3
|472
|2
|Lott (Princeton)
|30-49-4
|397
|3
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|111
|984
|15
|Bray (St. Bede)
|77
|528
|9
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|76
|528
|10
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|72
|495
|1
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|112
|440
|7
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|68
|332
|3
|Guerrinin (Hall-Putnam County)
|57
|261
|4
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|45
|255
|3
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|30
|253
|3
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|62
|244
|4
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|13
|235
|3
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|15
|210
|2
|Freeman (Mendota)
|16
|209
|0
|Beetz (Mendota)
|10
|185
|1
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|11
|176
|1
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|9
|147
|0
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|8
|142
|2
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|6
|124
|1
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|14
|118
|0
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|6
|106
|1