BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 6/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 6
|WEEK 6
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 40-10
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 37-13
|Dan Pearson, FCA
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 9-1
Season guests: 41-9
|Kewanee at Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|IVC at Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|Bureau Valley at Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Elmwood Park at St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Amboy at Milledgeville
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Milledgeville
|L-P at Woodstock
|L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|Riverdale at Mendota
|Mendota
|Mendota
|Riverdale
|Mon-Rose at Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Stark County at ROWVA
|ROWVA
|Stark County
|ROWVA
|Sterling at Geneseo
|Geneseo
|Geneseo
|Geneseo