September 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 6/2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators

BCR Pigskin Prognosticators (Kevin Hieronymus)

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 6

WEEK 6
GAMES		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 40-10		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 37-13		Dan Pearson, FCA
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 9-1
Season guests: 41-9
Kewanee at PrincetonPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
IVC at HallHallHallHall
Bureau Valley at NewmanNewmanNewmanNewman
Elmwood Park at St. BedeSt. BedeSt. BedeSt. Bede
Amboy at MilledgevilleAmboyAmboyMilledgeville
L-P at WoodstockL-PL-PL-P
Riverdale at MendotaMendotaMendotaRiverdale
Mon-Rose at RockridgeRockridgeRockridgeRockridge
Stark County at ROWVAROWVAStark CountyROWVA
Sterling at GeneseoGeneseoGeneseoGeneseo