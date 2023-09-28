BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 6/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Prognosticators picks for Week 6

WEEK 6

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 40-10 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 37-13 Dan Pearson, FCA

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 9-1

Season guests: 41-9 Kewanee at Princeton Princeton Princeton Princeton IVC at Hall Hall Hall Hall Bureau Valley at Newman Newman Newman Newman Elmwood Park at St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede Amboy at Milledgeville Amboy Amboy Milledgeville L-P at Woodstock L-P L-P L-P Riverdale at Mendota Mendota Mendota Riverdale Mon-Rose at Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge Stark County at ROWVA ROWVA Stark County ROWVA Sterling at Geneseo Geneseo Geneseo Geneseo