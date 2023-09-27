September 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

BCR Leaderboard for Week 5 (2023)

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress runs by Hall's Jacob Mongan on Friday, Sept 8, 2023 at Richard Nesti Stadium.

Bureau Valley's Elijah Endress ran for a touchdown in last week's 18-8 win at Hall. He now has rushed for five on the year and 234 yards for the 2-1 Storm heading into Friday's game vs. Kewanee. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through Week 5 of the 2023 football season

Scoring1 PT2 PTTDPoints
C. Etheridge (P)041590
E. Endress (BV)001166
M. Bray (SB)021062
G. Guerrini (H)02426
A. Christiansen (P)00424
B. Curran (H)00424
A. Redcliff (H)00424
N. LaPorte (P)00318
G. Ferrari (SB)02318
H. Hueneburg (SB)02214
C. Benavidez (P)130013
A. Ankiewicz (SB)00212
B. Helms (BV)00212
D. Weatherspoon (H)8008
T. Redcliff (H)0016
C. Lemons (BV)0016
M. Reveles (H)0016
C. Chhim (BV)0016
B. Shane (BV)4004
RushingAttYardsYPCTD
C. Etheridge (P)1119488.915
M. Bray (SB)775306.910
E. Endress (BV)805286.610
C. Lemons (BV)734916.71
B. Curran (H)312778.93
G. Guerrini (H)542424.54
A. Christiansen (P)462555.53
H. Hueneburg (SB)271585.92
A. Redcliff (H)361564.33
B. Helms (BV)39995.22
J. Bacidore (H)15744.91
PassingC-A-IYardsTD
M. Bray (SB)50-85-75274
W. Lott (P)30-48-44023
G. Guerini (H)25-55-43533
B. Helms (BV)22-43-42213
ReceivingRecYardsYPCTD
N. LaPorte (P)1522214.82
B. Curran (H)917619.61
A. Ankiewicz (SB)1016316.32
E. Entrican (SB)914916.60
A. Christiansen (P)610617.71
H. Hueneburg (SB)9889.80
B. Shane (BV)67913.20
C. Riva (SB)13765.81
C. Chhim (BV)9596.61
J. DeLaTorre (SB)7598.40
H. Savage (SB)24120.50
J. Reinhardt (P)3289.70
TacklesSoloAssistTotals
A. Burden (P)153247
C. Scott (BV)232245
I. Morris (P)43034
B. Williams (P)82634
T. Redcliff (H)161531
P. Miller (P)102030
N. LaPorte (P)102030
S. Ferrari (SB)121729
C. Green (P)82129
A. Redcliff (H)171128
D. Glynn (H)101828
C. Lemons (BV)121325
H. Hueneburg (SB)71825
A. Christiansen (P)101525
D. Hardy (BV)121224

Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 4.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2, J. Mongan (H) 2, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1.

Interceptions: N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), A. Burden (P) 1-16, B. Helms (BV) 1-10, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0.