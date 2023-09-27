BCR Leaderboard for Week 5 (2023)

Here’s a look at the area statistical leaders through Week 5 of the 2023 football season
|Scoring
|1 PT
|2 PT
|TD
|Points
|C. Etheridge (P)
|0
|4
|15
|90
|E. Endress (BV)
|0
|0
|11
|66
|M. Bray (SB)
|0
|2
|10
|62
|G. Guerrini (H)
|0
|2
|4
|26
|A. Christiansen (P)
|0
|0
|4
|24
|B. Curran (H)
|0
|0
|4
|24
|A. Redcliff (H)
|0
|0
|4
|24
|N. LaPorte (P)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|G. Ferrari (SB)
|0
|2
|3
|18
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|0
|2
|2
|14
|C. Benavidez (P)
|13
|0
|0
|13
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|0
|0
|2
|12
|B. Helms (BV)
|0
|0
|2
|12
|D. Weatherspoon (H)
|8
|0
|0
|8
|T. Redcliff (H)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Lemons (BV)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Reveles (H)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C. Chhim (BV)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|B. Shane (BV)
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|Att
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|C. Etheridge (P)
|111
|948
|8.9
|15
|M. Bray (SB)
|77
|530
|6.9
|10
|E. Endress (BV)
|80
|528
|6.6
|10
|C. Lemons (BV)
|73
|491
|6.7
|1
|B. Curran (H)
|31
|277
|8.9
|3
|G. Guerrini (H)
|54
|242
|4.5
|4
|A. Christiansen (P)
|46
|255
|5.5
|3
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|27
|158
|5.9
|2
|A. Redcliff (H)
|36
|156
|4.3
|3
|B. Helms (BV)
|39
|99
|5.2
|2
|J. Bacidore (H)
|15
|74
|4.9
|1
|Passing
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TD
|M. Bray (SB)
|50-85-7
|527
|4
|W. Lott (P)
|30-48-4
|402
|3
|G. Guerini (H)
|25-55-4
|353
|3
|B. Helms (BV)
|22-43-4
|221
|3
|Receiving
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|N. LaPorte (P)
|15
|222
|14.8
|2
|B. Curran (H)
|9
|176
|19.6
|1
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|10
|163
|16.3
|2
|E. Entrican (SB)
|9
|149
|16.6
|0
|A. Christiansen (P)
|6
|106
|17.7
|1
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|9
|88
|9.8
|0
|B. Shane (BV)
|6
|79
|13.2
|0
|C. Riva (SB)
|13
|76
|5.8
|1
|C. Chhim (BV)
|9
|59
|6.6
|1
|J. DeLaTorre (SB)
|7
|59
|8.4
|0
|H. Savage (SB)
|2
|41
|20.5
|0
|J. Reinhardt (P)
|3
|28
|9.7
|0
|Tackles
|Solo
|Assist
|Totals
|A. Burden (P)
|15
|32
|47
|C. Scott (BV)
|23
|22
|45
|I. Morris (P)
|4
|30
|34
|B. Williams (P)
|8
|26
|34
|T. Redcliff (H)
|16
|15
|31
|P. Miller (P)
|10
|20
|30
|N. LaPorte (P)
|10
|20
|30
|S. Ferrari (SB)
|12
|17
|29
|C. Green (P)
|8
|21
|29
|A. Redcliff (H)
|17
|11
|28
|D. Glynn (H)
|10
|18
|28
|C. Lemons (BV)
|12
|13
|25
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|7
|18
|25
|A. Christiansen (P)
|10
|15
|25
|D. Hardy (BV)
|12
|12
|24
Sacks: E. Endress (BV) 4.5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, C. Odell (P) 2.5, T. Redcliff (H) 2, J. Mongan (H) 2, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn (H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1.
Interceptions: N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), A. Burden (P) 1-16, B. Helms (BV) 1-10, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0.