Here’s an early look at BCR area games for Week 6

The BCR Game of the Week will feature two familiar rivals when Princeton and Kewanee collide at Bryant Field in Princeton Friday night.

The 125th meeting between the the longtime rivals will likely decide the Three Rivers East (Mississippi) championship. It will serve as Princeton’s Homecoming game.

The Boilermakers are off to a 5-0 start for the second time in three years, standing 3-0 in the league.

Princeton is 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the Three Rivers East. The Tigers are five-time defending division champions.

The Tigers hold the all-time series edge at 63-47-4.

Princeton won 34-4 in their first meeting in 1897.

Bureau Valley (3-2) plays at Sterling Newman (3-2) while Hall (2-3) steps out of the league to host former NCIC rival IVC (0-5) for its Homecoming game.

In the Three Rivers West, Morrison (5-0) host Sherrard (2-3), Orion (2-3) hosts E-P (0-5) and Rockridge (4-1) hosts Monmouth-Roseville (3-2).

Mendota (0-5) hosts Riverdale (0-5) in a Three Rivers crossover with both teams looking for their first win.

St. Bede (3-2, 2-1) will welcome Elmwood Park (0-5, 0-3) to the Academy in Chicago Prairie League play for its Homecoming game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (5-0) travels to Milledgeville (5-0) in a battle of unbeatens in the 8-man ranks.

Around the area, Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1) hosts Havana (0-5), L-P (2-3) plays at Woodstock (0-5), Stark County (5-0) is at ROWVA (5-0), Winnebago (1-4) travels to Dixon (5-0) and Sterling (2-3) plays at Geneseo (5-0).