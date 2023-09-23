Without Dominik Ball in second half, Palatine tops Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Visiting Palatine was able to win its Mid-Suburban West opener on Friday night in Hoffman Estates, and showed some depth after losing Tulane recruit running back Dominik Ball for most of the second half.

The Pirates (3-2) won a 49-34 shootout on Homecoming Night for the Hawks (3-2).

The Pirates scored first when they took the opening kickoff and went 62 yards, capped by Ball’s 17-yard run.

Hoffman Estates answered with its own 75-yard march, ending with a 10-yard TD run by Matt Lawson for a 7-7 tie after Emanuel Correa’s extra-point kick.

But the Pirates came right back with a 70-yard scoring drive to take the lead for good.

QB Tommy Elter fired a 43-yard bomb to Tyson Moorer at the Hawks’ 7-yard line and moments later Ball went into the end zone from 3 yards out to make it 14-7 with 4:09 left in the first quarter.

Ball’s crafty 21-yard run with just 44 seconds left in the period made it 21-7.

Hoffman got to within 21-14 on Nate Cleveland’s 6-yard TD pass to Stephon Sellers with 10:45 left in the half.

Elter’s 9-yard TD increased the lead to 28-14 with 6:35 left before Ball exploded on fourth-and-1 for a 53-yard TD run.

Hoffman closed to 35-21 with 2:26 before intermission when Lawson took off on a 80-yard TD scamper behind linemen Zander Vanna-Teske, Adam Yard, Joshua Shemanskis, Christian De La Garza and Logan Fitch.

After gaining 108 yards in the first half, Ball missed most of the second half with a cramp, Pirates coach Corey Olson said.

“Our kids just kind of willed it after losing him (Ball)” Olson said. “It’s a credit to our offensive line and all the other guys. Obviously, when you block up things right, other kids are able to gain yards, too.

Hoffman Estates coach Tim Heyse praised Palatine’s offensive line.

“We just couldn’t stop them,” said Hoffman coach Tim Heyse. “That’s the best offensive line we’ve seen by far.”

Both teams scored 2 touchdowns in the second half.

Hoffman’s came on Cleveland’s 58 and 32-yard passes to Sellers while Palatine Kole Fager scored on runs of 13 and 1 yards.

Jacob Starks’ interception with 2:34 left sealed the win for Palatine.

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20230922/despite-losing-top-rb-ball-palatine-wins-shootout-over-hoffman-estates