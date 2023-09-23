September 22, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

IHSA Week 5 football Friday night scores

By The Associated PRess
Woodstock’s Keaton Perkins runs for the end zone on a touchdown reception in varsity football at Woodstock North Friday night.

Woodstock’s Keaton Perkins runs for the end zone on a touchdown reception in varsity football at Woodstock North Friday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

We’ve got Week 5 Illinois high school football scores for you here:

ALAH 14, Cumberland 6

Addison Trail 42, Proviso East 12

Amboy 48, Ridgewood 42

Batavia 23, Wheaton North 17

Beardstown 38, Concord (Triopia) 12

Belleville East 63, Alton 16

Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 14

Benton 42, Anna-Jonesboro 8

Biggsville West Central 56, Galva 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Tolono Unity 14

Breese Central 49, East Alton-Wood River 0

Breese Mater Dei 38, Macomb 18

Brother Rice 56, St. Viator 7

Burlington Central 17, McHenry 7

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46, Peoria Heights 6

Byron 51, Oregon 0

Cahokia 14, Marion 0

Carmi-White County 42, Fairfield 26

Carrollton 42, North Greene 0

Charleston 21, Effingham 17

Chester 37, Trenton Wesclin 6

Chicago (Carver Military) 19, Chicago (Goode) 14

Chicago (Marine) 24, Chicago North Grand 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 48, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 0

Chicago Vocational 24, Chicago (Comer) 20

Clemente 44, Steinmetz 0

Clifton Central 13, Watseka 12

Crete-Monee 42, Riverside-Brookfield 7

Decatur MacArthur 14, Chatham Glenwood 12

Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 0

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Illinois Valley Central 20

Farmington 30, Elmwood 26

Forreston 46, West Carroll 0

Fulton 38, Dakota 8

Geneva 41, Glenbard North 13

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 28, Winnebago 26

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Fisher 0

Glenbard East 41, Streamwood 0

Glenbard South 63, Bartlett 21

Greenville 20, Pana 6

Gurnee Warren 21, Lake Zurich 17

Hamilton County 26, Eldorado 0

Hillcrest 41, Blue Island Eisenhower 27

Hononegah 49, Rockford East 12

Hope Academy 2, Chicago Christian 0

Huntley 34, Hampshire 7

Illini West (Carthage) 46, North Fulton 14

Johnston City 46, Flora 6

Kankakee 54, Thornwood 0

Knoxville 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 0

Mahomet-Seymour 42, Taylorville 0

Manteno 55, Lisle 9

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Pittsfield 0

Milledgeville 74, Kirkland Hiawatha 34

Moline 28, Rock Island 10

Momence 21, Gilman Iroquois West 7

Morrison 41, Monmouth-Roseville 12

Murphysboro 49, Herrin 14

Naperville North 42, DeKalb 20

Newton 28, Olney (Richland County) 20

Nokomis 42, Tri-County 0

Normal Community 34, Bloomington 0

Normal University 68, Springfield Lanphier 6

Normal West 49, Richwoods 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Rantoul 26

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Peoria Manual 0

Peoria Notre Dame 27, Jacksonville 22

Plainfield North 10, Oswego 7

Prairie Ridge 21, Cary-Grove 20

Princeton 28, Sterling 6

Princeville 36, Monmouth United 20

Robinson 25, Marshall 0

Rochester 59, Eisenhower 0

Rockridge 54, Orion 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Springfield 7

Sesser-Valier 62, Christopher 0

Shelbyville 27, Warrensburg-Latham 0

St Bede 42, Westmont 8

Stark County 20, West Hancock 8

Staunton 38, Gillespie 16

Sterling Newman 20, Erie-Prophetstown 7

Tri-Valley 31, El Paso-Gridley 13

Triad 28, Jerseyville Jersey 21

Vandalia 59, North-Mac 34

Villa Grove/Heritage 21, Arcola 14

Waubonsie Valley 28, Metea Valley 0

West Chicago 28, Elgin 6

Wheaton Academy 48, St. Edward 0