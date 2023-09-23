IHSA Week 5 football Friday night scores

We’ve got Week 5 Illinois high school football scores for you here:
ALAH 14, Cumberland 6
Addison Trail 42, Proviso East 12
Amboy 48, Ridgewood 42
Batavia 23, Wheaton North 17
Beardstown 38, Concord (Triopia) 12
Belleville East 63, Alton 16
Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 14
Benton 42, Anna-Jonesboro 8
Biggsville West Central 56, Galva 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, Tolono Unity 14
Breese Central 49, East Alton-Wood River 0
Breese Mater Dei 38, Macomb 18
Brother Rice 56, St. Viator 7
Burlington Central 17, McHenry 7
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46, Peoria Heights 6
Byron 51, Oregon 0
Cahokia 14, Marion 0
Carmi-White County 42, Fairfield 26
Carrollton 42, North Greene 0
Charleston 21, Effingham 17
Chester 37, Trenton Wesclin 6
Chicago (Carver Military) 19, Chicago (Goode) 14
Chicago (Marine) 24, Chicago North Grand 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 48, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 0
Chicago Vocational 24, Chicago (Comer) 20
Clemente 44, Steinmetz 0
Clifton Central 13, Watseka 12
Crete-Monee 42, Riverside-Brookfield 7
Decatur MacArthur 14, Chatham Glenwood 12
Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Illinois Valley Central 20
Farmington 30, Elmwood 26
Forreston 46, West Carroll 0
Fulton 38, Dakota 8
Geneva 41, Glenbard North 13
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 28, Winnebago 26
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Fisher 0
Glenbard East 41, Streamwood 0
Glenbard South 63, Bartlett 21
Greenville 20, Pana 6
Gurnee Warren 21, Lake Zurich 17
Hamilton County 26, Eldorado 0
Hillcrest 41, Blue Island Eisenhower 27
Hononegah 49, Rockford East 12
Hope Academy 2, Chicago Christian 0
Huntley 34, Hampshire 7
Illini West (Carthage) 46, North Fulton 14
Johnston City 46, Flora 6
Kankakee 54, Thornwood 0
Knoxville 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 0
Mahomet-Seymour 42, Taylorville 0
Manteno 55, Lisle 9
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Pittsfield 0
Milledgeville 74, Kirkland Hiawatha 34
Moline 28, Rock Island 10
Momence 21, Gilman Iroquois West 7
Morrison 41, Monmouth-Roseville 12
Murphysboro 49, Herrin 14
Naperville North 42, DeKalb 20
Newton 28, Olney (Richland County) 20
Nokomis 42, Tri-County 0
Normal Community 34, Bloomington 0
Normal University 68, Springfield Lanphier 6
Normal West 49, Richwoods 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Rantoul 26
Peoria (H.S.) 58, Peoria Manual 0
Peoria Notre Dame 27, Jacksonville 22
Plainfield North 10, Oswego 7
Prairie Ridge 21, Cary-Grove 20
Princeton 28, Sterling 6
Princeville 36, Monmouth United 20
Robinson 25, Marshall 0
Rochester 59, Eisenhower 0
Rockridge 54, Orion 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Springfield 7
Sesser-Valier 62, Christopher 0
Shelbyville 27, Warrensburg-Latham 0
St Bede 42, Westmont 8
Stark County 20, West Hancock 8
Staunton 38, Gillespie 16
Sterling Newman 20, Erie-Prophetstown 7
Tri-Valley 31, El Paso-Gridley 13
Triad 28, Jerseyville Jersey 21
Vandalia 59, North-Mac 34
Villa Grove/Heritage 21, Arcola 14
Waubonsie Valley 28, Metea Valley 0
West Chicago 28, Elgin 6
Wheaton Academy 48, St. Edward 0