High school football: Week 5 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge 21, Cary-Grove 20: C-G roared down the field and scored with 55 seconds remaining and scored in what seemed would lead Friday’s game to overtime. But the Trojans’ extra point was wide left and Prairie Ridge had a 21-20 victory Friday night at Al Bohrer Field. The Wolves stayed undefeated at 5-0.

Woodstock North 14, Woodstock 7: The battle between the Thunder and Blue Streaks had everything a crosstown rivalry matchup should have, including a last-minute controversial call. Woodstock moved the ball down to the 1 but was flagged for a dead ball unsportsmanlike conduct penalty it couldn’t overcome.

Crystal Lake Central 34, Crystal Lake South 0: Quarterback Jason Penza and the Tigers got revenge after losing to their crosstown rivals by 36 points last season. Penza threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, running in for another to lead his team to redemption. George Dimopoulos caught a career-high 219 yards and three scores.

Burlington Central 17, McHenry 7: Sophomore quarterback Landon Arnold and sophomore running back Henry Deering were given chances and made the most of it. Deering ended the game with 75 yards on 20 carries and scored the Rockets’ first touchdown in the fourth quarter while Arnold sealed the game with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Roth.

Marian Central 55, Christ the King 0: Quarterback Cale McThenia and wide receiver Christian Bentancur showed off their strong connection Friday night, connecting for five touchdowns. McThenia finished with 13-of-23 passing for 195 yards and six touchdowns.

Jacobs 55, Dundee-Crown 26: Caden DuMelle scored four touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles to a commanding Fox Valley Conference win.

Huntley 34, Hampshire 7: Braylon Bower, Omare Segarra, Bryce Walker and Haiden Janke all scored for the Red Raiders to pick up a strong FVC win.

Marengo 40, Harvard 20: Isaac Anthony rushed for 129 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Indians dominated in their KRC/I-8 Blue Division game.

Richmond-Burton 42, Plano 7: The Rockets long travels didn’t stop them from coming back to Richmond with a KRC/I-8 Blue Division win.

Orangeville 53, Alden-Hebron 36: The Green Giants couldn’t keep up to pick up a win on Friday.