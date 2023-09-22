IHSA football scores, coverage: Watch Live with Friday Night Drive for Week 5 of the 2023 season

Hosts Jimmy Musial and Steve Soucie, along with our team of reporters and guests, bring you the latest from around Illinois high school football in Week 5.
Live Scores and Game Coverage: IHSA Week 5
Check out our individual live game coverage from these Week 5 games:
Bolingbrook vs. Lincoln-Way West
Crystal Lake Central vs. Crystal Lake South
Lockport vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais
McHenry vs. Burlington Central
Newman Central Catholic vs. Erie-Prophetstown
Rockford Christian vs. Rock Falls
Sandburg vs. Lincoln-Way Central