NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 4 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|267.3
|99.8
|30.8
|St. Bede
|191.8
|119
|32
|Hall-Putnam County
|201.3
|76.8
|25.5
|La Salle-Peru
|154
|123.5
|23.8
|Bureau Valley
|215.3
|57.3
|19.5
|Fieldcrest
|207.5
|58.8
|19.5
|Mendota
|62
|102
|3.8
Team defense
|Team
|Points
|Princeton
|5.5
|Hall-Putnam County
|12.8
|Bureau Valley
|19.5
|La Salle-Peru
|22.5
|St. Bede
|26.3
|Fieldcrest
|32.5
|Mendota
|46.3
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|40-64-1
|494
|5
|Bray (St. Bede)
|45-83-7
|475
|3
|Randolph (Mendota)
|32-86-5
|408
|1
|Lott (Princeton)
|29-47-4
|395
|3
|Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)
|19-45-3
|307
|2
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|76
|810
|12
|Bray (St. Bede)
|73
|493
|8
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|99
|398
|6
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|61
|393
|1
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|57
|317
|3
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|55
|279
|5
|Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)
|52
|258
|4
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|26
|233
|3
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|54
|220
|4
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|38
|194
|3
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|14
|208
|2
|Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|9
|136
|1
|Beetz (Mendota)
|7
|129
|1
|Johnson (Fieldcreset)
|6
|123
|1
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|5
|121
|1
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|8
|118
|0
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|13
|113
|0
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|6
|106
|1
|Freeman (Mendota)
|8
|100
|0
|Ossman (Mendota)
|9
|82
|0