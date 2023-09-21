September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 4 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
Bureau Valley's Cameron Lemons lunges for a few extra yards past Hall's Deanthony Weatherspoon on Friday, Sept 8, 2023 at Richard Nesti Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton267.399.830.8
St. Bede191.811932
Hall-Putnam County201.376.825.5
La Salle-Peru154123.523.8
Bureau Valley215.357.319.5
Fieldcrest207.558.819.5
Mendota621023.8

Team defense

TeamPoints
Princeton5.5
Hall-Putnam County12.8
Bureau Valley19.5
La Salle-Peru22.5
St. Bede26.3
Fieldcrest32.5
Mendota46.3

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)40-64-14945
Bray (St. Bede)45-83-74753
Randolph (Mendota)32-86-54081
Lott (Princeton)29-47-43953
Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)19-45-33072

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)7681012
Bray (St. Bede)734938
Lorton (Fieldcrest)993986
Lemons (Bureau Valley)613931
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)573173
Endress (Bureau Valley)552795
Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)522584
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)262333
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)542204
Christiansen (Princeton)381943

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
LaPorte (Princeton)142082
Curran (Hall-Putnam County)91361
Beetz (Mendota)71291
Johnson (Fieldcreset)61231
Adams (La Salle-Peru)51211
Entrican (St. Bede)81180
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)131130
Christiansen (Princeton)61061
Freeman (Mendota)81000
Ossman (Mendota)9820