Daily Chronicle Week 5 football notebook: Kaneland WRs adding depth at running back

The Kaneland football team has been rolling with a running back by committee. And most of the committee members are also wide receivers.

Coach Michael Thorgesen said that after the first game of the year, receivers Aric Johnson and Dom DeBlasio have been taking snaps out of the backfield, spelling Josh Mauthe, who also spends time at defensive end.

The Knights (2-2, 1-1 Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White) poured on almost 300 yards on the ground last week in a 42-0 win at Woodstock.

“With Aric and Dom back there, we think it’s been working well, actually,” Thorgesen said. “They are natural football players that do what you ask them to do, and they are a great complement to Josh, who is becoming a workhorse with the amount of carries he’s getting.”

The duo are able to split the time at running back and receiver without quarterback Troyer Carlson and the passing game taking a hit. Johnson is still the team’s leading receiver, and young guys like sophomore Evan Frieders and junior Dylan San Augustin have filled in well.

Attention to detail: Sycamore (4-0) faces a Rochelle team Friday that’s only lost one game this year — a one-point loss to Morton.

The teams played last year, with Sycmaore rolling to a 34-0 win. This year, Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said he expects an aggressive Hubs line to try to impose their will on the Spartans.

“They’re going to come right at you and take it to you,” Ryan said. “We have to match them and get off the ball as well as they do. It’s going to be really important to play at a good pad level this week.”

Focus factor: With just three starters back for the Barbs (2-2, 1-0 DuPage Valley) this year, the team is a young one. Head coach Derek Schneeman likes how is team is playing so far, especially coming off a 48-23 win against Metea Valley.

Schneeman said there have been times when the Barbs have lost focus, costing them, especially in a loss to Sandburg, but even at times in wins against Metea Valley and Plainfield South.

“There are times when our guys aren’t locked in, but I think we’re doing a better job as the season goes on,” Schneeman said. “They understand the objective every single play. There are no plays off.”

Playing angry: Genoa-Kingston (2-2) lost 30-0 to Dixon last week. With matchups against Byron (4-0) and Stillman Valley (3-1) still on the schedule, coach Cam Davekos said he knows Friday’s game against Winnebago is a big one.

He called the battle against the 1-3 Indians a playoff atmosphere, as the Cogs head on the road for the fourth time this year.

“We reviewed the Dixon tape, and we are fired up. We’re angry at ourselves for missing the little assignments,” Davekos said. “If you miss one little assignment, it’s not a big deal, but when you miss little assignments over and over again, it compounds and results in a game not in our favor.

“We’re a little disappointed in how we played, and we’re going to take that feeling into this week and control the little stuff.”

Healthy and ready: After dropping two games to start the year, Hiawatha has bounced back with wins the last two weeks.

And while competition level has something to do with that, coach Kenny McPeek said the Hawks have healed up nicely after finishing Week 2 against Milford very banged up.

Running back Lucas Norvell was injured against Milford, while tight end and linebacker Ryan Barber missed the game entirely. Braeden Ross, who has been a disruptive force on the defensive line the last two games, missed the first two.

“The biggest thing defensively, what a lot of people don’t realize is, that Ross didn’t play the first two weeks,” McPeek said. “We’re as healthy as we’ve been, and we’re firing on all cylinders.”