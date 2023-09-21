BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 5/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 5
|WEEK 5
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 7-3
Season: 31-9
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 6-4
Season: 28-12
|Curtis Odell, Bible Church
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 9-1
Season guests: 32-8
|Sterling at Princeton
|Sterling
|Sterling
|Princeton
|Hall at Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Kewanee
|Mendota at Bureau Valley
|BV
|BV
|BV
|St. Bede at Westmont
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Westmont
|Amboy at Ridgewood
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|L-P at Morris
|Morris
|Morris
|Morris
|Newman at E-P
|Newman
|Newman
|Newman
|Morrison at Mon-Rose
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Orion at Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Ann-W’field at Abingdon
|A-W
|A-W
|A-W