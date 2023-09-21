BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 5/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 5

WEEK 5

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

Season: 31-9 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 6-4

Season: 28-12 Curtis Odell, Bible Church

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 9-1

Season guests: 32-8 Sterling at Princeton Sterling Sterling Princeton Hall at Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Kewanee Mendota at Bureau Valley BV BV BV St. Bede at Westmont St. Bede St. Bede Westmont Amboy at Ridgewood Amboy Amboy Amboy L-P at Morris Morris Morris Morris Newman at E-P Newman Newman Newman Morrison at Mon-Rose Morrison Morrison Morrison Orion at Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge Ann-W’field at Abingdon A-W A-W A-W