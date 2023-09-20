The Times Area Roundup: Marquette’s Saturday football game called off

Football
Marquette’s Saturday game called off: Marquette Academy’s Week 5 game at Walther Christian scheduled for Saturday will be forfeited by the winless Broncos, Marquette confirmed Tuesday.
Walther Christian is coming off a 70-0 loss to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington and, like, Marquette, is a charter member in the first-year Chicagoland Prairie League. The Broncos have been outscored a combined 213-2 this season. Barring Marquette finding a last-minute opponent, the Crusaders with the forfeit will improve to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in the Chicagoland Prairie.
Boys golf
Ottawa 155, Sycamore 158: At Sycamore Golf Club, the Pirates closed out an undefeated Interstate 8 Conference season with the win over the Spartans.
Seth Cooper carded a 36 to claim medalist honors, with Chandler Creedon (38), Drake Kaufman (40) and Bryer Harris (41) adding counting scores.
Girls cross country
Sterling 27, La Salle-Peru 48, Ottawa 49: At Catlin Park, host Ottawa placed third, led by top-12 runs from Addyson Miller (6th, 23:03), Shaylen Quinn (7th, 23:11), Makenzie Blazys (9th, 24:22) and Hailey Larsen (12th, 25:36).
Boys cross country
Sterling 17, Ottawa 57, La Salle-Peru 60: At Catlin Park, the host Pirates topped L-P but fell to state-ranked Sterling. Leading Ottawa with top-12 showings were Lucas Farabaugh (5th, 18:16), Malachi Snyder (11th, 19:16) and Austin Hellman (12th, 19:20).
Girls volleyball
Sycamore 2, Ottawa 0: At Sycamore, the Pirates (18-4, 2-1 I-8) fell in the Interstate 8 Conference match 25-12, 25-20 to the Spartans.
Eureka 2, Flanagan-Cornell 1: At Flanagan, the host Falcons (5-14, 1-4 Heart of Illinois) were led by Giulia Pace’s 12 digs and six kills, as well as Kaylee Delheimer’s six assists.
Earlville 2, Leland 0: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders earned a 25-14, 25-14 Little Ten Conference victory. Hannah Pfaff (11 points), Nevaeh Sansone (12 digs, six kills), Brooklyn Guelde (18 assists) and Madyson Olson (four kills) led Earlville.
Newark 2, DePue 0: At Newark, the host Norsemen (17-2, 5-0) rolled to a 25-2, 25-6 Little Ten triumph, with the attack spearheaded by Dani Peshia (13 aces), Taylor Jeffers (four aces, nine assists) and Olivia Smith (three aces, four kills).
Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0: At Fisher, the Knights topped the Bunnies 25-13, 25-10 in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.
Girls golf
Seneca 205, Princeton 218, LaSalle Peru 251: At Wyaton Hills Golf Course, the Fighting Irish improved to 14-0 with wins over the Tigresses and Cavaliers.
Piper Stenzel was the medalist for Seneca with a 44, followed by Julia Hogan (51), Shelby Welsh (54) and Camryn Stecken (56).
Sophomore girls volleyball
Streator 2, Lisle 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium in Streator, Caty Talty (three aces, five assists) and Sophia Snow (five kills) led Streator.
Freshman girls volleyball
Lisle 2, Streator 0: At Bloomington Street Gym, the host Bullpup Spikers were led by Ava Glisson (two aces, four digs), Tamya Glass (five kills) and Kennedy Harcharik (eight digs).