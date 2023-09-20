Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Joliet West linebacker Micah McNair

Micah McNair said he didn’t think he had ever three interceptions in a season before, but the Joliet West junior linebacker accomplished the feat in one game Friday, coming up with three interceptions in a 17-10 win over Plainfield North.

McNair returned one of them 80 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

McNair was voted by fans as the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP, sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

McNair answered a few questions from The Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar.

Millar: When you think back about your performance Friday night, what stands out the most?

McNair: That pick six, really. Being able to get that one and return it for a touchdown, that was definitely an exciting moment.

Millar: You dealt with some adversity as a team, losing starting quarterback Juan Rico to an injury early in Friday’s game. What did it mean to be able to still pull out a win?

McNair: It just put a chip on our shoulder. It gave us the fight we needed. Even though we lost him, we still had to go out and play and get a win.

Millar: You also play basketball. What do you like about being a two-sport athlete?

McNair: It’s pretty good. Basketball really helps me with my conditioning, running up and down the court all the time. it can be pretty hard switching over after some injuries from football and going straight into basketball.

Millar: You guys are 3-1 now. Are you feeling a different atmosphere and excitement around here than in past seasons?

McNair: Yeah, (coach Dan) Tito, he’s building something nice. From past years, you can see the culture changes happening in Joliet West football.

Millar: What is your favorite movie?

McNair: “The Karate Kid.” Watching the kid get really good at karate and dealing with adversity, I like that story.

Millar: You’re stranded on a deserted island can have an endless supply of one food. What do you pick?

McNair: Tacos. Soft-shell steak tacos.