Here’s any early look at Week 5 games around Bureau County

There will be a full lineup of Three Rivers Conference games for Week 5.

Here’s an early look ahead.

Bureau Valley (2-2, 1-1) will host Mendota (0-4, 0-2) and Hall (2-2, 1-1) will travel to Kewanee (4-0, 2-0) in East Division play.

The West Division matchups will have Orion (2-2, 0-1) at Rockridge (3-1, 2-0), Sherrard (1-3, 0-1) at Riverdale (0-4, 0-2) and Monmouth-Roseville (3-1, 2-0) at Morrison (4-0, 2-0).

Newman (3-1) will take on Erie-Prophetstown (0-4) in a Three Rivers crossover while Princeton (3-1) will step out of the circuit to host Sterling (2-2), which fills St. Bede’s place on the Tigers schedule.

In other area games, Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (4-0) travel to Cambridge Ridgewood, La Salle-Peru (3-1) travels to Morris (4-0) and Annawan-Wethersfield (3-1) travels to Abingdon-Avon (0-4).