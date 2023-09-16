Niko Villacci, Oswego East hang 41 on Plainfield South in shutout

PLAINFIELD – Nothing clicked like it needed to the first two weeks of the season for Oswego East. The Wolves dropped two games to non-conference opponents to start the year, but after Friday’s 41-3 Southwest Prairie Conference crossover victory against Plainfield South, they’re heading in the right direction.

Oswego East’s (2-2) offense repeated its performance from a week ago, hanging 41 points on Plainfield South (0-4), led by sophomore quarterback Niko Villacci. He mastered the art of the long ball, torching the Cougar secondary on two touchdowns over 30 yards.

“It’s always tough coming up to varsity as a sophomore,” Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said about Villacci. “There’s a reason he’s playing varsity football. He can throw it.”

Villacci showed off his ability to stand in the pocket, finishing the night 7-12 for 147 yards and three touchdowns through the air, with another on the ground.

“You’ve got to have a little dog in you,” Villacci said about playing at the varsity level. “Sometimes you have to ... say, ‘let’s go.’”

The Wolves didn’t dominate from the start. Plainfield South played some of its best football of the season through the first 12 minutes, having multiple opportunities to score. The Cougars took their second drive down to the East 10-yard line before throwing an interception in the end zone, then missed a 38-yard field goal early in the second that would have given them the lead.

“We’re a young team,” Plainfield South head coach Jake Brosman said. “Part of having a young team is teaching them those ins and outs on how to finish.”

After a three-and-out to start the game from the Cougar offense, Villacci fumbled at the end of a 14-yard scamper. The Cougars returned the favor with the aforementioned red-zone interception.

A physical and scoreless first quarter came and went, and finally the Wolves were able to step on the gas.

Villacci connected with Lincoln Ijams on a seam route for 52 yards, setting up a 9-yard touchdown run by Villacci two plays later.

“We weren’t really adjusted to their defense [at the start of the game],” Villacci said. “As the game went on we got more comfortable.”

The Wolves would add on with a 36-yard pitch and catch, this time with Armon Holmes delivering a ball into the breadbasket of Andre Cobige Jr. for the touchdown.

“We trust both of our guys back there,” LeBlanc said about his quarterback tandem.

After Wolves defensive back Andrew Pohlman picked off Connor Folliard and returned it 48 yards to the Cougar 2-yard line, Christian Martyn punched in a physical run to make it a three-possession game.

The Wolves would add one more touchdown for good measure, a 54-yard dagger from Villacci to Ethan Svoboda, before going into the half up 27-0.

The Cougars rotated quarterbacks throughout the first half. Folliard split duties with Cody Hogan, alternating possessions for the first 24 minutes, before Hogan took the reins in the second half. It was the first time the Cougars tried something like this all year as they searched for a spark to ignite their sputtering offense.

“[Oswego East] was sticky on our receivers,” Brosman said. “They made it hard to find the open spots all night. It makes it a struggle.”

The Wolves dominated the entirety of the second half, letting the Cougars into the red zone just once, and it came in the final seconds. Plainfield South would kick a 30-yard field goal as time expired to avoid the shutout.

LeBlanc left the field feeling elated about his team’s effort.

“Our defense has finally turned the corner,” LeBlanc said. “Our first group defense hasn’t given up a touchdown in two weeks.”

Plainfield South enters the SPC East schedule winless and looking for answers. Their two quarterbacks combined for just 116 yards in the air and two picks (one by each quarterback). Brosman knows there’s work to be done.

“We’ve got to learn how to finish better,” Brosman said. “We’ve got to evaluate film and figure out where our mistakes are and take the week to fix those mistakes.”

As for LeBlanc, he knows how big a .500 record is going into the gauntlet that is the SPC West.

“Getting to .500 tonight was imperative,” LeBlanc said. “We were putting our backs against the wall if we didn’t come out of tonight [with a win]. We’re going to continue to grind and hopefully get some victories.”