IHSA football scores: Week 4 Friday night scores

Looking for Illinois high school football scores? The updated list of IHSA scores is here.

Alden-Hebron 53, Galva 6

Annawan/Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 0

Arcola 21, Tri-County 12

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 64, Metro-East Lutheran 8

Byron 69, North Boone 0

Carlinville 46, Staunton 14

Carterville 49, Herrin 0

Cary-Grove 27, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14

Casey-Westfield 41, Robinson 0

Centralia def. Granite City, forfeit

Chester 48, Sparta 47, 2OT

Chicago (Comer) 14, Corliss 8

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 6

Chicago Phoenix Academy 34, Collins Academy 28

Chicago Sullivan 8, Von Steuben 7

Chicago Washington 14, Fenger 13

Concord (Triopia) 41, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 21

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 0

Flora 18, Eldorado 14

Fulton 40, Stockton 16

Glenbard South 57, Streamwood 6

Hampshire 45, Crystal Lake South 8

Hubbard 16, Englewood STEM 6

Joliet West 17, Plainfield North 10

Knoxville 48, North Fulton 0

Lawrenceville 20, Paris 13

Lena-Winslow 52, Dakota 8

Momence 48, Hoopeston 0

Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 6

Naperville Central 27, Waubonsie Valley 0

New Berlin 40, Pittsfield 0

Ottawa Marquette 55, Westmont 6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Pontiac 14

Pleasant Plains 35, PORTA 18

Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 14

Red Bud 41, Carlyle 0

Rich 49, Harvey Thornton 0

River Ridge 21, Blue Ridge 20

Rochester 56, Jacksonville 0

Rockridge 31, Sherrard 28

Roxana 37, Columbia 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Springfield Southeast 0

Senn 16, Chicago Academy 12

Sesser-Valier 32, Carmi-White County 30

Stanford Olympia 27, Williamsville 20

Sycamore 48, Ottawa 0

West Frankfort 24, Pinckneyville 13

Wheaton Warrenville South 41, Glenbard North 0

Wilmington 34, Peotone 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:

Rock Island Alleman vs. Rock Island, ccd.