IHSA football scores: Week 4 Friday night scores

Looking for Illinois high school football scores? The updated list of IHSA scores is here.
Alden-Hebron 53, Galva 6
Annawan/Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 0
Arcola 21, Tri-County 12
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 64, Metro-East Lutheran 8
Byron 69, North Boone 0
Carlinville 46, Staunton 14
Carterville 49, Herrin 0
Cary-Grove 27, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14
Casey-Westfield 41, Robinson 0
Centralia def. Granite City, forfeit
Chester 48, Sparta 47, 2OT
Chicago (Comer) 14, Corliss 8
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 6
Chicago Phoenix Academy 34, Collins Academy 28
Chicago Sullivan 8, Von Steuben 7
Chicago Washington 14, Fenger 13
Concord (Triopia) 41, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 21
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 0
Flora 18, Eldorado 14
Fulton 40, Stockton 16
Glenbard South 57, Streamwood 6
Hampshire 45, Crystal Lake South 8
Hubbard 16, Englewood STEM 6
Joliet West 17, Plainfield North 10
Knoxville 48, North Fulton 0
Lawrenceville 20, Paris 13
Lena-Winslow 52, Dakota 8
Momence 48, Hoopeston 0
Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 6
Naperville Central 27, Waubonsie Valley 0
New Berlin 40, Pittsfield 0
Ottawa Marquette 55, Westmont 6
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Pontiac 14
Pleasant Plains 35, PORTA 18
Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 14
Red Bud 41, Carlyle 0
Rich 49, Harvey Thornton 0
River Ridge 21, Blue Ridge 20
Rochester 56, Jacksonville 0
Rockridge 31, Sherrard 28
Roxana 37, Columbia 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Springfield Southeast 0
Senn 16, Chicago Academy 12
Sesser-Valier 32, Carmi-White County 30
Stanford Olympia 27, Williamsville 20
Sycamore 48, Ottawa 0
West Frankfort 24, Pinckneyville 13
Wheaton Warrenville South 41, Glenbard North 0
Wilmington 34, Peotone 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:
Rock Island Alleman vs. Rock Island, ccd.