September 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

IHSA football scores: Week 4 Friday night scores

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb's Cole Latimer lunches a pass downfield during their game Friday, Sept 15, 2023, at Metea Valley High School in Aurora.

DeKalb's Cole Latimer lunches a pass downfield during their game Friday, Sept 15, 2023, at Metea Valley High School in Aurora. (Mark Busch)

Looking for Illinois high school football scores? The updated list of IHSA scores is here.

Alden-Hebron 53, Galva 6

Annawan/Wethersfield 35, Monmouth United 0

Arcola 21, Tri-County 12

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 64, Metro-East Lutheran 8

Byron 69, North Boone 0

Carlinville 46, Staunton 14

Carterville 49, Herrin 0

Cary-Grove 27, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14

Casey-Westfield 41, Robinson 0

Centralia def. Granite City, forfeit

Chester 48, Sparta 47, 2OT

Chicago (Comer) 14, Corliss 8

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 6

Chicago Phoenix Academy 34, Collins Academy 28

Chicago Sullivan 8, Von Steuben 7

Chicago Washington 14, Fenger 13

Concord (Triopia) 41, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 21

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 0

Flora 18, Eldorado 14

Fulton 40, Stockton 16

Glenbard South 57, Streamwood 6

Hampshire 45, Crystal Lake South 8

Hubbard 16, Englewood STEM 6

Joliet West 17, Plainfield North 10

Knoxville 48, North Fulton 0

Lawrenceville 20, Paris 13

Lena-Winslow 52, Dakota 8

Momence 48, Hoopeston 0

Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 6

Naperville Central 27, Waubonsie Valley 0

New Berlin 40, Pittsfield 0

Ottawa Marquette 55, Westmont 6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Pontiac 14

Pleasant Plains 35, PORTA 18

Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 14

Red Bud 41, Carlyle 0

Rich 49, Harvey Thornton 0

River Ridge 21, Blue Ridge 20

Rochester 56, Jacksonville 0

Rockridge 31, Sherrard 28

Roxana 37, Columbia 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Springfield Southeast 0

Senn 16, Chicago Academy 12

Sesser-Valier 32, Carmi-White County 30

Stanford Olympia 27, Williamsville 20

Sycamore 48, Ottawa 0

West Frankfort 24, Pinckneyville 13

Wheaton Warrenville South 41, Glenbard North 0

Wilmington 34, Peotone 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS:

Rock Island Alleman vs. Rock Island, ccd.