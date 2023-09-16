High school football: Week 4 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 14: Fullback Jack Finn finished with 105 yards to lead the Wolves, while Joey Vanderwiel had 84 yards and two first-half touchdowns in an FVC win over the Red Raiders. Prairie Ridge stayed undefeated at 4-0.

[ Photos: Huntley vs. Prairie Ridge ]

Marengo 25, Johnsburg 18: The Indians rallied for an emotional win against the Skyhawks after an injury to junior Alten Bergbreiter. Quarterback David Lopez scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:53 remaining.

[ Photos: Marengo vs. Johnsburg ]

Cary-Grove 27, Jacobs 14: Preston Walsh had a pick six, and running back Andrew Prio scored twice with 146 total yards to lead the Trojans an FVC win agains the Golden Eagles. C-G remains unbeaten at 4-0.

Dundee-Crown 13, McHenry 7: The Chargers ended a nine-game losing streak with a close FVC win against the Warriors. Kadin Malone had 90 yards on nine carries to lead D-C.

Crystal Lake South 38, Hampshire 28: Gators running back Jake Christiansen ran for 153 yards and three TDs as the Gators beat the Whip-Purs in FVC action.

Richmond-Burton 49, Sandwich 7: Quarterback JT Groh and wide receiver Max Loveall connected for two touchdowns, and the Rockets piled up 383 yards of offense to hand the Indians their first loss of the season.

Marian Central 49, Chicago Christian 35: Hurricanes quarterback Cale McThenia threw for 461 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns in a Chicagoland Christian Conference victory.

Morris 49, Woodstock North 7: Jacob Swartz had 148 rushing yards and two TDs as Morris dominated the Thunder in a KRC/I-8 White victory.

Rochelle 49, Harvard 6: The Hubs beat the Hornets in their KRC/I-8 Blue Division game.

Kaneland 42, Woodstock 7: The Knights took care of the Blue Streaks in a KRC/I-8 White Division game.

Alden-Hebron 53, Galva 6: Wyatt Armbrust ran for four touchdowns and Ben Vole threw for two more as the Giants beat the Wildcats in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.