Carmel notches fourth win with balanced attack against Marmion

AURORA – Carmel’s balanced offense keyed a 28-14 win over Marmion in a CCL/ESCC Purple Division game at Marmion’s Fichtel Field Regole Stadium Friday night.

The visiting Corsairs, who made the 90-minute trek from Mundelein, ran the ball for 172 yards — 167 by Donovan Dey with three touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Johnny Weber completed 16-of-25 passes for 187 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Torey French.

Sophomore Kai Owens caught 9 passes for 137 yards.

The Corsairs (4-0, 1-0), who had 20 first downs and 359 yards of total offense, played error free ball on the offensive end.

“We have been a balanced team the whole season,” said coach Jason McKie, a former Chicago Bear. “We run from multiple formations and Johnny did a great job with his progressions and the different scenarios he faced. When we face adversity we show our maturity. Donovan has been outstanding running the ball all season long. We did a good job of taking care of the ball.”

The Corsairs looked to be in good shape when Dey scored his third touchdown of the game to give the visitors a 21-7 lead with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter.

“My offensive line was outstanding,” Dey said. “I had good holes to run through all day. They do a good job of fighting for me. It was a long bus ride but it was a good win.”

The Cadets (2-2, 0-1) didn’t quit.

South Elgin transfer Jake Sullivan launched a perfectly thrown 71-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Morcos to pull Marmion within 21-14 with 10:56 left.

The hosts couldn’t get any closer.

The Corsairs sealed the deal on a TD pass from Weber to French with 4:41 remaining.

Sullivan was outstanding in a losing cause for the Cadets.

The senior completed 15-of-20 passes for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns. Other than the TD pass to Morcos, Sullivan tossed a 17-yard scoring strike to Bryan Scales.

“We got outmanned but not outplayed,” Marmion coach Dan Thorpe said. “This group never quits. They (Carmel) play platoon football and are a very talented team.”

