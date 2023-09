Hosts Jimmy Musial and Steve Soucie, along with our team of reporters and guests, bring you the latest from around Illinois high school football in Week 4.

Live Scores and Game Coverage: IHSA Week 4

Check out our individual live game coverage from these Week 4 games:

Batavia vs. St. Charles North

Cary-Grove vs. Jacobs

Chicago Christian vs. Marian Central Catholic

DeKalb vs. Metea Valley/

Dundee-Crown vs. McHenry

Galesburg vs. Sterling

Genoa-Kingston vs. Dixon

Joliet West vs. Plainfield North

Huntley vs. Prairie Ridge

Lincoln-Way West vs. Lincoln-Way Central

Lockport vs. Sandburg

Manteno vs. Streator

Marengo vs. Johnsburg

Morris vs. Woodstock North

Niles Notre Dame vs. Joliet Catholic

Plano vs. La Salle-Peru

Princeton vs. Orion

Ridgewood vs. St. Bede

St. Rita vs. Mount Carmel

Sycamore vs. Ottawa

Westmont vs. Marquette