Amboy co-op Homecoming game canceled

AMBOY - Homecoming activities will go on as planned tonight at Amboy High School, but there will be no game.

The Clippers’ game with Peoria Quest Academy has been canceled due to sickness that is preventing the Gators to field a team.

Amboy will run the order of the night’s events as scheduled as planned, but will be holding a scrimmage with the varsity and F/S teams in place of the game.

The Homecoming Court and reunions will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by pregame warmups and events. The halftime show will still be held with the junior and senior high school band flag and poms. Cheer teams will participate as normal throughout the evening.

The Clippers will gain a forfeit win and improve to 4-0. They will return to action next week at Cambridge Ridgewood (3-0).