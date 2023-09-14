NewsTribune Week 4 preview capsules for the 2023 season

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Plano (2-1) at La Salle-Peru (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 47-14 L-P (2022)

About the Reapers: Plano suffered its first loss of the season in Week 3, losing 27-7 to rival Sandwich. The Reapers allowed Sandwich to rack up 429 yards of offense, while Plano managed 197. Senior running back Waleed Johnson leads the Plano offense, as he’s rushed for 547 yards and five touchdowns on 54 carries. He’s averaging 10.1 yards per attempt. Johnson also is the team’s leading pass catcher with six receptions for 124 yards and one TD. Quarterback Armando Martinez has completed 16-of-35 passes for 236 yards and a TD while also running for two TDs.

About the Cavaliers: L-P has won all three meetings against Plano since the schools became conference foes in 2019. The Cavs, who will be at home for the third week in a row, are coming off a 35-24 win over Woodstock North. L-P trailed 18-14 at halftime but outscored the Thunder 21-6 in the second half. QB Brendan Boudreau leads the area in passing as he’s completed 29-of-47 passes for 358 yards and four TDs with one interception. He threw for two TDs and ran for two TDs last week. Brady Romagnoli has rushed for 262 yards and three TDs. The Cavs have scored 75 points and allowed 75 points.

Friday Night Drive pick: La Salle-Peru

Chicagoland Prairie

Ridgewood (2-1, 0-1) at St. Bede (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Rebels: After beating a pair of Chicago Public League teams by a combined score of 98-20 in the first two weeks, the Rebels lost 32-26 to Dwight in their conference opener last week. Ridgewoood QB Jaden Rodriguez has completed 41-of-67 passes for 667 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions. Luke Melendez (14 receptions, 299 yards, 5 TDs) and Majd Saleh (11 receptions, 213 yards, 4 TDs) are Rodriguez’s top targets. Nicco Camillo leads the rushing attack with 205 yards and two TDs. Ridgewood went 5-5 last season and qualified for the Class 4A playoffs.

About the Bruins: St. Bede rolled to a 54-0 win over Walther Christian in its conference opener last week. QB Max Bray threw for 103 yards and two TDs and rushed for 60 yards and a TD in Week 3. On the season, he has completed 32-of-49 passes for 337 yards and three TDs with five interceptions while running for 317 yards and five TDs. The Bruins have four receivers with 55 yards or more on the season. Seth Ferrari leads the St. Bede defense with 26 tackles.

FND pick: St. Bede

Three Rivers

Hall-Putnam County (1-2, 0-1) at Mendota (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 66-45 Hall (2022)

About the Red Devils: Hall is coming off an 18-8 loss to Bureau Valley in its Three Rivers Mississippi Division opener. The Red Devils averaged 214 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks but managed just 16 rushing yards last week. Braden Curran leads the Red Devils in rushing with 146 yards and two TDs. He’s also the team’s leading pass catcher with seven receptions for 128 yards and a TD. QB Gianni Guerrini has thrown for 207 yards and a TD and run for 130 yards and three scores.

About the Trojans: Mendota has been outscored 151-8 this season, including 41-0 in a loss to Kewanee last week in the Three Rivers Mississippi opener. The Trojans are averaging 143.3 offensive yards per game while allowing 387.7 per game. QB Justin Randolph has completed 15-of-49 passes for 216 yards and no TDs with four interceptions.

FND pick: Hall

Princeton (2-1) at Orion (2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 60-20 Princeton (2022)

About the Tigers: Princeton responded to its Week 2 loss with a 20-0 win over Newman last week. It was Princeton’s fifth straight road shutout. Noah LaPorte and Carlos Benavidez each had interceptions against Newman, while Cade Odell, Bennett Williams and Payne Miller each recorded a sack. Offensively, Casey Etheridge continued to be the Tigers’ main weapon as he rushed for 170 yards and two TDs on 15 carries against the Comets. On the season, he has area bests of 519 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The Tigers fumbled four times against Newman, losing three.

About the Chargers: Orion won its first two games before suffering a 40-14 loss to Morrison in Week 3. The Mustangs beat Princeton 22-21 in Week 2. The Chargers led Morrison 7-6 in the second quarter before the Mustangs scored the next 34 points. Orion QB Kale Filler, son of coach Chip Filler, was 17 of 30 for 133 yards and a touchdown. Orion allowed Morrison to rush for 284 yards. The Chargers struggled on special teams as Morrison blocked a punt and recovered a loose ball on a kickoff.

FND pick: Princeton

Kewanee (3-0, 1-0) at Bureau Valley (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 40-7 Kewanee (2022)

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee’s first three opponents are a combined 1-8. The Boilermakers rolled to a 41-0 win over Mendota last week. Kewanee and Bureau Valley have one common opponent in Erie-Prophetstown. The Storm beat E-P 26-7 in the season opener and the Boilermakers topped E-P 28-0 in Week 2. Against Mendota, Kewanee QB Brady Clark completed 5-of-6 passes for 97 yards and a TD and rushed for 69 yards and a TD.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley’s two wins came against E-P and Hall, which are a combined 1-3, with the Storm’s loss coming against 2-1 Monmouth-Roseville 21-14. The Storm played tough defense in last week’s 18-8 win over Hall, limiting the run-first Red Devils to 16 rushing yards. Connor Scott leads the BV defense with 28 tackles, including four tackles for loss. Elijah Endress also has four TFLs for the Storm, who have forced seven turnovers (four interceptions, three fumbles). Offensively, the Storm have two strong running backs in Endress (242 yards, 4 TDs) and Cameron Lemons (327 yards, TD).

FND pick: Bureau Valley

Heart of Illinois

Fieldcrest (2-1) at Tri-Valley (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 41-0 Tri-Valley (2022)

About the Knights: Fieldcrest’s two wins have both been at home, including last week’s 36-14 victory over Ridgeview-Lexington. The Knights’ lone loss was on the road at El Paso-Gridley. The Knights have relied on their ground game, averaging 233 rushing yards per game. Eddie Lorton has been the lead back for Fieldcrest, carrying the ball 82 times for 343 yards and six touchdowns. Fieldcrest allowed 33 points combined in its two wins and 42 points in its loss. Fieldcrest DB Jozia Johnson intercepted three passes last week.

About the Vikings: Tri-Valley, which lost in the Class 2A state title game last year, has rolled through its first three games, outscoring its three opponents 126-21, including a 57-0 win at Fisher last week.

FND pick: Tri-Valley

Illinois 8 Man North 2

Peoria Quest (0-3) at Amboy co-op, 7 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Gators: Quest has been outscored 166-42 in its three games, including a 50-6 loss to St. Anne last week. The Gators are playing all of their games on the road this season.

About the Clippers: Amboy has outscored its opponents 186-16, including a 60-8 win at Martinsville last week. The Clippers have scored 46 points or more in each game and have not allowed more than eight points in a game. Last week, Landon Whelchel ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD, Quinn Leffelman ran for three TDs, QB Eddie Jones threw for a pair of TDs and ran for a score.

FND pick: Amboy