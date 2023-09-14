September 14, 2023
NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 3 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
LaSalle Peru quarterback Brendan Boudreau attempts a pass to his receiver during a game against Woodstock North at Howard Fellows Stadium on Sept. 8, 2023. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Local News Network)

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy62
St. Bede157.3112.733.7
Princeton225105.727
La Salle-Peru171.7119.325
Hall-Putnam County1666922.7
Fieldcrest23356.321.3
Bureau Valley228.352.319.3
Mendota53.3902.7

Team defense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy5.3
Princeton1011067.3
Bureau Valley12
Hal-Putnam County14.7
St. Bede21
La Salle-Peru214.394.725
Fieldcrest25
Mendota282105.750.3

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)29-47-13584
Bray (St. Bede)32-49-53373
Lott (Princeton)19-30-43133
Randolph (Mendota)15-49-42160
Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)13-36-22071

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)505197
Lorton (Fieldcrest)823436
Lemons (Bureau Valley)503271
Bray (St. Bede)433175
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)432623
Endress (Bureau Valley)422424
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)341743
B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)171462
Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)351303
Christiansen (Princeton)291262

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
LaPorte (Princeton)91732
B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)71281
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)10940
Christiansen (Princeton)4921
Beetz (Mendota)4890
Johnson (Fieldcrest)5771
Entrican (St. Bede)5710
Shane (Bureau Valley)5680
Hartman (La Salle-Peru)5671
Riva (St. Bede)10671