NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 3 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy
|62
|St. Bede
|157.3
|112.7
|33.7
|Princeton
|225
|105.7
|27
|La Salle-Peru
|171.7
|119.3
|25
|Hall-Putnam County
|166
|69
|22.7
|Fieldcrest
|233
|56.3
|21.3
|Bureau Valley
|228.3
|52.3
|19.3
|Mendota
|53.3
|90
|2.7
Team defense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy
|5.3
|Princeton
|101
|106
|7.3
|Bureau Valley
|12
|Hal-Putnam County
|14.7
|St. Bede
|21
|La Salle-Peru
|214.3
|94.7
|25
|Fieldcrest
|25
|Mendota
|282
|105.7
|50.3
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|29-47-1
|358
|4
|Bray (St. Bede)
|32-49-5
|337
|3
|Lott (Princeton)
|19-30-4
|313
|3
|Randolph (Mendota)
|15-49-4
|216
|0
|Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)
|13-36-2
|207
|1
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|50
|519
|7
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|82
|343
|6
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|50
|327
|1
|Bray (St. Bede)
|43
|317
|5
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|43
|262
|3
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|42
|242
|4
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|34
|174
|3
|B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|17
|146
|2
|Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)
|35
|130
|3
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|29
|126
|2
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|9
|173
|2
|B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|7
|128
|1
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|10
|94
|0
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|4
|92
|1
|Beetz (Mendota)
|4
|89
|0
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|5
|77
|1
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|5
|71
|0
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|5
|68
|0
|Hartman (La Salle-Peru)
|5
|67
|1
|Riva (St. Bede)
|10
|67
|1