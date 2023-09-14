Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 4

DuKane Conference

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 32-31 St. Charles North in 2022

About the Bulldogs: Batavia has had the North Stars’ number over the last six meetings with a 4-2 advantage, but it’s typically a matchup that ends in a late score or two that has turned the tide in their favor. Ryan Boe continues to show he is the top quarterback in the DuKane, if not among the top in the state. Batavia has settled on Zach Granburg and Nathan Whitwell splitting the snaps running-wise, and their front-seven defensively is already in midseason form.

About the North Stars: Last week’s 35-23 loss to Wheaton North was an avoidable one, but this is still a team that is going to back up its conference title from last year. Ethan Plumb can be an effective dual-threat, while Joell Holloman is growing as their top tailback. The North Stars have fantastic skill position talent on the outside with Jake Mettetal, Anthony Taormina and Jake Furtney. Defensively, the secondary, led by Jaden Harmon, is an opportunistic one and will make it difficult for Isaiah Brown, Charlie Whelpley and others to find room in the soft spot of their zone.

FND Pick: Batavia

Lake Park (2-1, 0-1) at Geneva (3-0, 1-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 28-21 Geneva in 2022

About the Vikings: Geneva certainly has taken care of business in the first quarter of the season as the lone undefeated in the DuKane Conference. Nate Stempowski’s offense has consistently performed and the Vikings are getting it done in multiple phases in the offense. Talyn Taylor, of course, is always a threat to pop off double-digit catches, while Michael Rumoro has consistently run the football well. The Vikings, like in the past few seasons, are showing they’ll be a tough team to beat.

About the Lancers: This is a rising program with momentum. Throwing out last week’s 47-21 loss to Batavia, the program is playing competitive football in the second year of coach Chris Kirkpatrick. Declan Fortuna, a four-year standout, continues to produce, whether its Mike McCormick or George Teamouranis feeding him the football. Matt Rodriguez is also a top-flight special teams standout and can be a field-stretcher in the passing game.

Pick: Geneva

Wheaton North (2-1, 1-0) at St. Charles East (1-2, 1-0)

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: 36-20 Wheaton North in 2022

About the Falcons: Wheaton North turned it around in a big way in the second half of their eventual 35-23 victory over St. Charles North last week. The Falcons limited penalties and Matt Kuzcaj and Rich Schilling both had sizeable impacts in the passing game to help quarterback Max Hower. Defensive end Joe Barna had a huge sack to stall the North Stars on a fourth quarter drive, and the Falcons have plenty of impact players around himn to be a tough matchup for any team.

About the Saints: St. Charles East picked up a hugely-important win over Glenbard North last week to start the conference slate on the right foot. Wheaton North, though, arguably poses a much tougher assignment for a defense that struggled in nonconference play. Quarterback Mac Paul is stabilizing at quarterback and the Saints can score points with receivers like Charlie Bolsoni to throw to.

Pick: Wheaton North

Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight White

Kaneland (1-2, 0-1) at Woodstock (0-3, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland won 49-7 last year in Maple Park.

About the Knights: Kaneland led early in the fourth quarter against Class 4A No. 3 Morris, but couldn’t hold on in a 43-33 loss, giving up the final 15 points of the game. Both Kaneland losses have come in the closing minutes, with Washington staging a similar comeback in Maple Park in Week 1. Troyer Carlson threw for 170 and ran for 175 in the loss, accounting for four total touchdowns. Dom DeBlasio had five catches for 120 yards, while Josh Mauthe ran for 129 yards.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock fell to Sycamore 42-0 last week. … That was the second time the Blue Streaks were shut out, with the first coming in a 40-0 loss to Rochelle in the season opener. … RB Landen Stoltz leads the Streaks with 159 yards rushing. … QB Caden Thompson has thrown for 325 yards and three touchdowns. WR Charlie Gilmore has 10 catches for 141 yards.

FND pick: Kaneland

Chicago Catholic League

Carmel Catholic (3-0) at Marmion (2-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: 19-6 Carmel in 2022

About the Cadets: The Cadets have turned around nicely in recent weeks with convincing wins over Curie and Leo, an 82-14 scoring differential. senior quarterback Jake Sullivan is one catalyst: Through three games, Sullivan is 16 of 25 for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Jack Lesher, also is producing: 14 carries for 128 yards, three rushing touchdowns and four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is tied for second in tackles with 10, per Marmion provided stats.

About the Corsairs: Entering 3-0, Carmel is seemingly playing solid football. They’ve obly given up 24 points and scored 90.

Pick: Carmel Catholic

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (2-1, 2-1) at Crystal Lake Central (1-2, 1-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Burlington Central defeated the Tigers 21-17 in Week 7 last season.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat Crystal Lake South 35-21 last week with a pair of late touchdown runs by Joey Kowall. … Kowall ran for 117 yards and four scores and is fourth in area rushing with 325 yards. … QB Ryder Bergeman came off the bench for injured Jackson Alcorn and completed 10-of-16 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central beat Dundee-Crown 55-19 last week. … QB Jason Penza is second in area passing with 813 yards and six touchdowns. … WRs George Dimopoulos (15 catches, 16.2 yards per catch) and Tommy Hammond (16, 7.7) lead the Tigers and Carter Kelley caught two scoring passes from Penza last week. … RB Griffin Buehler has 288 rushing yards and ran for 145 and four touchdowns against D-C.

FND pick: Crystal Lake Central

