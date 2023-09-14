CCL/ESCC Notes: Kelly fills rare dual role for Loyola

With one of the biggest rosters of any team in the state, Loyola doesn’t normally use players on both sides of the ball.

Senior lineman Joe Kelly is the exception to the rule.

Kelly came into the season expected to be one of rhe mainstays of the Ramblers’ always tough defense. In Friday’s 34-7 CCL/ESCC crossover win against Marist, Kelly played both defensive tackle and left tackle.

“It kind of came out of necessity,” Loyola coach Beau Desherow said. “We were down a lineman (on offense) going into the week. Senior left tackle Colton Bendery rolled his ankle in practice.”

Even though he’s a starter on defense, Kelly was the logical next man up for Loyola (3-0).

“We kind of weighed our options,” Desherow said. “It’s something we’ve been working on. He’s been getting reps on offense through the summer and fall.”

But Kelly isn’t in on every snap.

“We were managing his reps on Friday night,” Desherow said, “knowing that Connor Sullivan would be able to get the job done on defense when Joe was playing offense.”

The plan worked, as the score indicates. Marist led 7-0 in the second quarter, but Loyola’s defense pitched a shutout the rest of the way while the offense got rolling behind junior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald left the Ramblers’ Week 2 win over Naperville North with an injury but showed no ill effects against the RedHawks.

He passed for 227 yards and one touchdown, and ran for another score.

“I’ve been very impressed with his decision-making,” Desherow said of Fitzgerald, whose dad Pat is the former Northwestern coach. “The more time he spends in the offense, the more comfortable he’s getting.”

Adding to Fitzgerald’s comfort level is a running game that’s still humming along even with Will Nimesheim and Luke Foster sidelined for the season.

“Losing Will and Luke was a big blow,” Desherow said. “But having Drew MacPherson healthy and back this year is a big plus.”

MacPherson had four catches for 129 yards against Marist.

Carmel’s McKie a busy man

It’s all football, all the time in the fall for most high school coaches.

But Carmel’s Jason McKie takes it to another level.

Besides coaching the Corsairs to a 3-0 start, McKie has been settling into his side gig as sideline reporter for Bears radio broadcasts.

“It’s been good, it’s fun for me,” said McKie, whose nine-year NFL career includes seven seasons with the Bears. “It’s all football. I don’t think of it as work.

“My wife understands it. She knows I’m watching film 24 hours a day.”

McKie isn’t the only Bears connection for the Corsairs; his former teammate Olin Kreutz is coaching Carmel’s offensive linemen.

“He has some guys rolling,” McKie said. “He has been instrumental in their development.”

The Corsairs also are fortunate enough to have not one, but two quarterbacks who are Division I prospects. Senior Johnny Weber, a 6-5, 207-pounder, is committed to Southeast Missouri State. Freshman Trae Taylor, who is getting reps on both the varsity and JV levels, already has eight offers from the likes of Colorado, Michigan and Miami.

“The main thing about both those guys, they’re great leaders,” McKie said. “They’re great men of character. Trae is a freshman, but he carries himself like a senior. They coach each other up.”

Lesher is Marmion’s dual threat

Senior Jack Lesher is one of the state’s top wrestlers, having won the Class 3A 182-pound title last winter.

He’s also pretty good at football for the Cadets. In last week’s 42-14 CCL/ESCC crossover win against Leo, Lesher had rushing and receiving touchdowns as a running back, and added 10 tackles (three for losses) as a linebacker.

The Cadets (2-1) are going through some injury issues, but that’s not why Lesher is playing both offense and defense.

“Though our numbers are low, even if I had 80 guys, he would still be going both ways,” Marmion coach Dan Thorpe said. “He’s such a difference maker: instinctive, he blocks, (has) tremendous hands.”

Lesher is just one of the Cadets pulling double duty as they chase playoff eligibility.

“Everything is determined by our numbers,” Thorpe said. “Our (No.) 1s can play with anybody in the CCL. But because they’re going both ways and other teams have more numbers and such, that is the difficulty.”