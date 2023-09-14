BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 4/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 4

WEEK 4

GAMES Kevin Hieronymus

BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 10-0

Season: 24-6 Kevin Chlum

NT Sports Editor

Last week: 9-1

Season: 22-8 Scott Anderson/Shaw Media

Guest picker

Last week’s guest: 9-1

Season guest: 23-7 Princeton at Orion Princeton Princeton Princeton Hall at Mendota Hall Hall Hall Kewanee at Bureau Valley BV BV Kewanee Ridgewood at St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede St. Bede Peoria Quest at Amboy Amboy Amboy Amboy Plano at L-P L-P L-P L-P Newman at Rock Island Rock Island Rock Island Newman Morrison at E-P Morrison Morrison Morrison Rockridge at Sherrard Rockridge Rockridge Rockridge United at Ann-Wethersfield A-W United A-W