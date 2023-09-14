BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 4/2023

Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 4
|WEEK 4
GAMES
|Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 24-6
|Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 22-8
|Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 9-1
Season guest: 23-7
|Princeton at Orion
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Princeton
|Hall at Mendota
|Hall
|Hall
|Hall
|Kewanee at Bureau Valley
|BV
|BV
|Kewanee
|Ridgewood at St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|St. Bede
|Peoria Quest at Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Amboy
|Plano at L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|L-P
|Newman at Rock Island
|Rock Island
|Rock Island
|Newman
|Morrison at E-P
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Morrison
|Rockridge at Sherrard
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|Rockridge
|United at Ann-Wethersfield
|A-W
|United
|A-W