September 14, 2023
Shaw Local
BCR Pigskin Prognosticators for Week 4/2023

By Kevin Hieronymus
Here are this week’s BCR Pigskin Progniscators picks for Week 4

WEEK 4
GAMES		Kevin Hieronymus
BCR Sports Editor
Last week: 10-0
Season: 24-6		Kevin Chlum
NT Sports Editor
Last week: 9-1
Season: 22-8		Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Guest picker
Last week’s guest: 9-1
Season guest: 23-7
Princeton at OrionPrincetonPrincetonPrinceton
Hall at MendotaHallHallHall
Kewanee at Bureau ValleyBVBVKewanee
Ridgewood at St. BedeSt. BedeSt. BedeSt. Bede
Peoria Quest at AmboyAmboyAmboyAmboy
Plano at L-PL-PL-PL-P
Newman at Rock IslandRock IslandRock IslandNewman
Morrison at E-PMorrisonMorrisonMorrison
Rockridge at SherrardRockridgeRockridgeRockridge
United at Ann-WethersfieldA-WUnitedA-W