Princeton moves up one spot to No. 5 in Class 3A

Princeton took a step up in this week’s AP Class 3A football rankings to No. 5.

The Tigers (2-1) received 69 points to move up from No. 6 to No. 5 this week. Previously, the Tigers were No. 1 before losing to 1A unranked Morrison in Week 2.

Byron (3-0) received nine of 11 first-place votes and 125 points to remain at No. 1 in 3A. Montini Catholic received two first-place votes and 110 points to move up a spot to No. 2, edging Williamsville (3-0), which was awarded the other first-place vote, by one point.

St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) gained 95 points at No. 4.

The Three Rivers Conference is represented by three other schools in the state rankings.

Rockridge (2-1) came in at No. 7 in 2A while Morrison (3-0) and Sterling Newman (2-1) were ranked No. 6-7 in 1A.

Other area ranked teams are No. 3 Seneca in 2A and No. 10 Geneseo in 4A. Stark County (7) and St. Bede (4) received votes in 1A

Lena-Winslow (1A), Maroa-Forsyth (2A), Rochester (4A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Lincoln-Way East (8A) all held their top rankings along with Byron (3A).

The other two classes had new leaders with Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (5A) and Kankakee (6A) both moving from No. 2 to No. 1.