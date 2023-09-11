September 11, 2023
IHSA football: Week 3 scores for the 2023 season

Illinois high school football scores for Week 3

By The Associated Press
Sycamore's Burke Gautcher looks to run through Woodstock's J.D. Canty during their game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Sycamore High School.

Sycamore's Burke Gautcher looks to run through Woodstock's J.D. Canty during their game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Friday’s Scores

ALAH 36, Tri-County 16

Aledo (Mercer County) 47, North Fulton 0

Alton 28, Triad 24

Amundsen 41, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 14

Andrew 31, Metea Valley 10

Anna-Jonesboro 34, Massac County 14

Annawan/Wethersfield 29, Rushville-Industry 20

Antioch 48, Lakes Community 6

Argenta-Oreana 21, Arcola 20

Argo 37, Oak Lawn Community 15

Astoria (South Fulton) 28, Havana 6

Athens 14, Stanford Olympia 6

Auburn 48, Pleasant Plains 21

Aurora (East) 42, Bartlett 36

Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Romeoville 14

Aurora Central Catholic 42, West Carroll 20

Aurora Christian 27, Hope Academy 22

BHRA 43, Hoopeston 6

Barrington 27, Glenbrook South 19

Bartonville (Limestone) 13, East Peoria 12

Batavia 47, Lake Park 21

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 61, Centralia 33

Belleville East 28, Lincoln Way West 14

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37, Proviso East 34

Bloomington 34, Peoria Notre Dame 26

Bloomington Central Catholic 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7

Blue Ridge 52, Metro-East Lutheran 14

Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Kingdom Prep, Wis. 14

Breese Central 35, Red Bud 13

Breese Mater Dei 36, Effingham 14

Brother Rice 28, St. Ignatius 6

Buffalo Grove 62, Vernon Hills 14

Bureau Valley 18, Hall 8

Burlington Central 35, Crystal Lake South 21

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 57, Galva 0

Byron 70, Rockford Christian 14

Cahokia 54, Granite City 14

Calhoun 56, North Greene 20

Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 0

Carlyle 59, OPH 0

Carmel 46, DePaul College Prep 14

Carrollton 30, Winchester (West Central) 26

Carterville 12, West Frankfort 8

Cary-Grove 42, McHenry 19

Casey-Westfield 40, Newton 6

Catlin (Salt Fork) 27, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Champaign Centennial 33, Richwoods 20

Champaign Central 55, Springfield Lanphier 14

Charleston 30, Jerseyville Jersey 18

Chatham Glenwood 58, Eisenhower 0

Chicago King 10, Maria 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Niles Notre Dame 0

Clifton Central 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Coal City 55, Streator 6

Collinsville 32, Carbondale 14

Crete-Monee 55, Harvey Thornton 0

Crystal Lake Central 55, Dundee-Crown 19

Danville 52, Peoria Manual 12

Deerfield 42, Conant 26

Dixon 40, Rock Falls 0

Du Quoin 28, Herrin 0

Dunlap 40, Pekin 0

Dupo 56, Madison 28

Durand/Pecatonica 47, Dakota 0

Dwight 32, Ridgewood 26

Edwardsville 47, Soldan, Mo. 6

Elk Grove 40, Maine East 3

Elmwood 24, West Hancock 14

Eureka 47, Clinton 28

Evergreen Park 27, Reavis 20

Farmington 53, Tuscola 34

Fieldcrest 36, Colfax Ridgeview 14

Fithian Oakwood 67, Watseka 27

Flora 20, Edwards County 19

Forreston 30, Galena 16

Freeburg 31, Chester 7

Fremd 30, Evanston Township 14

Fulton 14, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6

Geneseo 24, Moline 21

Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 6

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 20, Oregon 14, OT

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, El Paso-Gridley 13

Glenbard East 47, West Chicago 6

Glenbard South 35, Larkin 0

Grant 34, Grayslake North 6

Grayslake Central 15, North Chicago 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 52, Pleasant Hill 16

Greenville 33, Gillespie 0

Gurnee Warren 28, Libertyville 8

Hamilton County 50, Christopher 12

Harrisburg 40, Pinckneyville 0

Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0

Heyworth 28, Tremont 8

Highland 44, Mattoon 22

Highland Park 42, Rolling Meadows 35

Hillcrest 20, Tinley Park 7

Hoffman Estates 40, Niles West 3

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Waubonsie Valley 26

Hononegah 51, Rockford Guilford 12

Huntley 40, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21

IC Catholic 34, Lisle (Benet Academy) 9

Jacksonville Routt 33, Concord (Triopia) 6

Johnston City 38, Eldorado 0

Joliet West 20, Yorkville 17

Julian 22, Bowen 20

Kankakee 81, Thornridge 0

Kennedy 14, Chicago Little Village 0

Kenwood 64, Chicago (Clark) 0

Kewanee 41, Mendota 0

Knoxville 41, Princeville 8

La Salle-Peru 35, Woodstock North 24

Lake Forest 38, Waukegan 6

Lake View 10, Von Steuben 0

Lake Zurich 21, Stevenson 16

Lawrenceville 44, Olney (Richland County) 14

Le Roy 34, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Lemont 42, Thornton Fractional South 0

Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 20

Lincoln-Way East 35, Neuqua Valley 7

Litchfield 42, North-Mac 21

Lockport 31, Naperville Central 24, OT

Loyola 34, Marist 7

Lyons 42, Hinsdale Central 17

Machesney Park Harlem 15, Rockford Jefferson 0

Macomb 38, Illini West (Carthage) 12

Mahomet-Seymour 42, Quincy Notre Dame 14

Maine South 28, Palatine 21

Maine West 12, Schaumburg 6

Manteno 34, Herscher 33

Marion 20, Mount Vernon 14

Marmion 42, Leo 14

Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTA 0

Milledgeville 58, Polo 22

Minooka 69, Joliet Central 14

Momence 34, Westville 14

Monmouth-Roseville 42, Erie-Prophetstown 14

Montini 24, Nazareth 23

Morgan Park 34, Whitney Young 7

Morris 43, Kaneland 33

Morrison 40, Orion 14

Morton 57, Canton 13

Moweaqua Central A&M 32, Decatur St. Teresa 29

Mt. Carmel 45, Robinson 14

Mt. Zion 48, Salem 6

Mundelein 21, Zion Benton 0

Murphysboro 35, Benton 9

Naperville North 51, Bolingbrook 49

Nashville 35, Trenton Wesclin 21

New Berlin 56, Riverton 6

Niles North 10, Wheeling 2

Normal Community 43, Normal West 0

Normal University 42, Springfield Southeast 26

North Boone 55, Winnebago 6

OPRF 33, Proviso West 14

Oak Forest 15, Bremen 12

Oak Lawn Richards 23, Blue Island Eisenhower 20

Okaw Valley 33, Cumberland 12

Oswego 48, Plainfield Central 3

Oswego East 41, Plainfield East 0

Ottawa 38, Harvard 8

Ottawa Marquette 49, Elmwood Park 14

Pana 30, Piasa Southwestern 22

Paris 26, Marshall 0

Payton 21, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 0

Peoria (H.S.) 92, Urbana 0

Peotone 41, Reed-Custer 27

Plainfield North 24, Plainfield South 0

Pontiac 40, Rantoul 14

Prairie Ridge 50, Hampshire 12

Princeton 20, Sterling Newman 0

Prospect 24, New Trier 20

Providence 21, Fenwick 9

Quincy 41, Rock Island 7

ROWVA-Williamsfield 38, Monmouth United 18

Rich 19, Thornwood 18

Ridgewood 40, Unity Christian 16

River Ridge 43, Orangeville 40

Riverside-Brookfield 41, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0

Rochelle 48, Johnsburg 0

Rochester 49, Decatur MacArthur 21

Rockford Auburn 40, Freeport 6

Rockford Boylan 35, Belvidere North 34

Rockford East 56, Belvidere 14

Rockridge 61, Riverdale 14

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Jacksonville 10

Sandburg 41, DeKalb 34

Sandwich 27, Plano 7

Sangamon Valley 28, Cerro Gordo 16

Seneca 2, Westmont 0

Sesser-Valier 22, Fairfield 12

Sherrard 24, Warrensburg-Latham 15

South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 20

South Elgin 79, Bensenville (Fenton) 7

Springfield 29, Lincoln 12

St Dominic, Mo. 42, Mascoutah 14

St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0

St. Francis 43, St. Laurence 28

St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Fairbury Prairie Central 19

St. Mary’s (St. Louis), Mo. 30, Waterloo 23

St. Patrick 42, De La Salle 41

St. Rita 20, Joliet Catholic 10

St. Viator 36, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14

Stagg 24, Belleville West 0

Stark County 35, Abingdon 0

Staunton 35, Hillsboro 21

Sterling 23, East Moline United Township 19

Stillman Valley 48, Rockford Lutheran 28

Streamwood 20, Elgin 12

Sycamore 42, Woodstock 0

Taft 28, Brooks Academy 0

Taylorville 15, Columbia 0

Thornton Fractional North 28, Shepard 7

Tolono Unity 49, Illinois Valley Central 9

Tri-Valley 57, Fisher 0

Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22

Villa Grove/Heritage 19, Nokomis 12

Washington 45, Metamora 7

Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0

Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Christian 0

Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 23

Williamsville 49, Pittsfield 13

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 0

Wilmington 49, Lisle 7

York 47, Downers South 7

Saturday’s Scores

Alton Marquette 49, East Alton-Wood River 21

Amboy 60, Martinsville 8

Bogan 28, Kelly 14

Champaign St. Thomas More 20, South Fork 14

Chicago (Golder) 34, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 6

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 56, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 0

Chicago (Lane) 32, Hyde Park 14

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 34

Chicago CICS-Longwood 48, Fenger 0

Chicago Marshall 36, Clemente 18

Chicago Phoenix Academy 26, Woodlawn 0

Downers North 31, Glenbard West 7

Dunbar 50, DuSable 0

Dyett 36, Chicago (Goode) 14

Humble Atascocita, Texas 43, East St. Louis 13

Indian Creek, Ind. 35, Galesburg 14

Lincoln Way Central 27, O’Fallon 10

Monticello 56, Confluence, Mo. 14

North Lawndale 44, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 28

Prosser 38, Steinmetz 6

Red Hill 21, N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 6

Senn 24, Chicago Sullivan 18

Shelbyville 42, Roosevelt, Mo. 0

Simeon 28, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 12

St Bede 54, Walther Christian 0

Westinghouse 25, Perspectives 18

Woodstock Marian 40, Kankakee (McNamara) 0