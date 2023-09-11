IHSA football: Week 3 scores for the 2023 season

Friday’s Scores
ALAH 36, Tri-County 16
Aledo (Mercer County) 47, North Fulton 0
Alton 28, Triad 24
Amundsen 41, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 14
Andrew 31, Metea Valley 10
Anna-Jonesboro 34, Massac County 14
Annawan/Wethersfield 29, Rushville-Industry 20
Antioch 48, Lakes Community 6
Argenta-Oreana 21, Arcola 20
Argo 37, Oak Lawn Community 15
Astoria (South Fulton) 28, Havana 6
Athens 14, Stanford Olympia 6
Auburn 48, Pleasant Plains 21
Aurora (East) 42, Bartlett 36
Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Romeoville 14
Aurora Central Catholic 42, West Carroll 20
Aurora Christian 27, Hope Academy 22
BHRA 43, Hoopeston 6
Barrington 27, Glenbrook South 19
Bartonville (Limestone) 13, East Peoria 12
Batavia 47, Lake Park 21
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 61, Centralia 33
Belleville East 28, Lincoln Way West 14
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37, Proviso East 34
Bloomington 34, Peoria Notre Dame 26
Bloomington Central Catholic 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7
Blue Ridge 52, Metro-East Lutheran 14
Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Kingdom Prep, Wis. 14
Breese Central 35, Red Bud 13
Breese Mater Dei 36, Effingham 14
Brother Rice 28, St. Ignatius 6
Buffalo Grove 62, Vernon Hills 14
Bureau Valley 18, Hall 8
Burlington Central 35, Crystal Lake South 21
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 57, Galva 0
Byron 70, Rockford Christian 14
Cahokia 54, Granite City 14
Calhoun 56, North Greene 20
Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 0
Carlyle 59, OPH 0
Carmel 46, DePaul College Prep 14
Carrollton 30, Winchester (West Central) 26
Carterville 12, West Frankfort 8
Cary-Grove 42, McHenry 19
Casey-Westfield 40, Newton 6
Catlin (Salt Fork) 27, Gilman Iroquois West 0
Champaign Centennial 33, Richwoods 20
Champaign Central 55, Springfield Lanphier 14
Charleston 30, Jerseyville Jersey 18
Chatham Glenwood 58, Eisenhower 0
Chicago King 10, Maria 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Niles Notre Dame 0
Clifton Central 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Coal City 55, Streator 6
Collinsville 32, Carbondale 14
Crete-Monee 55, Harvey Thornton 0
Crystal Lake Central 55, Dundee-Crown 19
Danville 52, Peoria Manual 12
Deerfield 42, Conant 26
Dixon 40, Rock Falls 0
Du Quoin 28, Herrin 0
Dunlap 40, Pekin 0
Dupo 56, Madison 28
Durand/Pecatonica 47, Dakota 0
Dwight 32, Ridgewood 26
Edwardsville 47, Soldan, Mo. 6
Elk Grove 40, Maine East 3
Elmwood 24, West Hancock 14
Eureka 47, Clinton 28
Evergreen Park 27, Reavis 20
Farmington 53, Tuscola 34
Fieldcrest 36, Colfax Ridgeview 14
Fithian Oakwood 67, Watseka 27
Flora 20, Edwards County 19
Forreston 30, Galena 16
Freeburg 31, Chester 7
Fremd 30, Evanston Township 14
Fulton 14, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 6
Geneseo 24, Moline 21
Geneva 28, Wheaton Warrenville South 6
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 20, Oregon 14, OT
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, El Paso-Gridley 13
Glenbard East 47, West Chicago 6
Glenbard South 35, Larkin 0
Grant 34, Grayslake North 6
Grayslake Central 15, North Chicago 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 52, Pleasant Hill 16
Greenville 33, Gillespie 0
Gurnee Warren 28, Libertyville 8
Hamilton County 50, Christopher 12
Harrisburg 40, Pinckneyville 0
Hersey 42, Glenbrook North 0
Heyworth 28, Tremont 8
Highland 44, Mattoon 22
Highland Park 42, Rolling Meadows 35
Hillcrest 20, Tinley Park 7
Hoffman Estates 40, Niles West 3
Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Waubonsie Valley 26
Hononegah 51, Rockford Guilford 12
Huntley 40, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21
IC Catholic 34, Lisle (Benet Academy) 9
Jacksonville Routt 33, Concord (Triopia) 6
Johnston City 38, Eldorado 0
Joliet West 20, Yorkville 17
Julian 22, Bowen 20
Kankakee 81, Thornridge 0
Kennedy 14, Chicago Little Village 0
Kenwood 64, Chicago (Clark) 0
Kewanee 41, Mendota 0
Knoxville 41, Princeville 8
La Salle-Peru 35, Woodstock North 24
Lake Forest 38, Waukegan 6
Lake View 10, Von Steuben 0
Lake Zurich 21, Stevenson 16
Lawrenceville 44, Olney (Richland County) 14
Le Roy 34, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14
Lemont 42, Thornton Fractional South 0
Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 20
Lincoln-Way East 35, Neuqua Valley 7
Litchfield 42, North-Mac 21
Lockport 31, Naperville Central 24, OT
Loyola 34, Marist 7
Lyons 42, Hinsdale Central 17
Machesney Park Harlem 15, Rockford Jefferson 0
Macomb 38, Illini West (Carthage) 12
Mahomet-Seymour 42, Quincy Notre Dame 14
Maine South 28, Palatine 21
Maine West 12, Schaumburg 6
Manteno 34, Herscher 33
Marion 20, Mount Vernon 14
Marmion 42, Leo 14
Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTA 0
Milledgeville 58, Polo 22
Minooka 69, Joliet Central 14
Momence 34, Westville 14
Monmouth-Roseville 42, Erie-Prophetstown 14
Montini 24, Nazareth 23
Morgan Park 34, Whitney Young 7
Morris 43, Kaneland 33
Morrison 40, Orion 14
Morton 57, Canton 13
Moweaqua Central A&M 32, Decatur St. Teresa 29
Mt. Carmel 45, Robinson 14
Mt. Zion 48, Salem 6
Mundelein 21, Zion Benton 0
Murphysboro 35, Benton 9
Naperville North 51, Bolingbrook 49
Nashville 35, Trenton Wesclin 21
New Berlin 56, Riverton 6
Niles North 10, Wheeling 2
Normal Community 43, Normal West 0
Normal University 42, Springfield Southeast 26
North Boone 55, Winnebago 6
OPRF 33, Proviso West 14
Oak Forest 15, Bremen 12
Oak Lawn Richards 23, Blue Island Eisenhower 20
Okaw Valley 33, Cumberland 12
Oswego 48, Plainfield Central 3
Oswego East 41, Plainfield East 0
Ottawa 38, Harvard 8
Ottawa Marquette 49, Elmwood Park 14
Pana 30, Piasa Southwestern 22
Paris 26, Marshall 0
Payton 21, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 0
Peoria (H.S.) 92, Urbana 0
Peotone 41, Reed-Custer 27
Plainfield North 24, Plainfield South 0
Pontiac 40, Rantoul 14
Prairie Ridge 50, Hampshire 12
Princeton 20, Sterling Newman 0
Prospect 24, New Trier 20
Providence 21, Fenwick 9
Quincy 41, Rock Island 7
ROWVA-Williamsfield 38, Monmouth United 18
Rich 19, Thornwood 18
Ridgewood 40, Unity Christian 16
River Ridge 43, Orangeville 40
Riverside-Brookfield 41, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0
Rochelle 48, Johnsburg 0
Rochester 49, Decatur MacArthur 21
Rockford Auburn 40, Freeport 6
Rockford Boylan 35, Belvidere North 34
Rockford East 56, Belvidere 14
Rockridge 61, Riverdale 14
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 51, Jacksonville 10
Sandburg 41, DeKalb 34
Sandwich 27, Plano 7
Sangamon Valley 28, Cerro Gordo 16
Seneca 2, Westmont 0
Sesser-Valier 22, Fairfield 12
Sherrard 24, Warrensburg-Latham 15
South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 20
South Elgin 79, Bensenville (Fenton) 7
Springfield 29, Lincoln 12
St Dominic, Mo. 42, Mascoutah 14
St. Charles East 14, Glenbard North 0
St. Francis 43, St. Laurence 28
St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Fairbury Prairie Central 19
St. Mary’s (St. Louis), Mo. 30, Waterloo 23
St. Patrick 42, De La Salle 41
St. Rita 20, Joliet Catholic 10
St. Viator 36, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14
Stagg 24, Belleville West 0
Stark County 35, Abingdon 0
Staunton 35, Hillsboro 21
Sterling 23, East Moline United Township 19
Stillman Valley 48, Rockford Lutheran 28
Streamwood 20, Elgin 12
Sullivan 33, Cumberland 12
Sycamore 42, Woodstock 0
Taft 28, Brooks Academy 0
Taylorville 15, Columbia 0
Thornton Fractional North 28, Shepard 7
Tolono Unity 49, Illinois Valley Central 9
Tri-Valley 57, Fisher 0
Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22
Villa Grove/Heritage 19, Nokomis 12
Washington 45, Metamora 7
Wauconda 56, Round Lake 0
Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Christian 0
Wheaton North 35, St. Charles North 23
Williamsville 49, Pittsfield 13
Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 0
Wilmington 49, Lisle 7
York 47, Downers South 7
Saturday’s Scores
Alton Marquette 49, East Alton-Wood River 21
Amboy 60, Martinsville 8
Bogan 28, Kelly 14
Champaign St. Thomas More 20, South Fork 14
Chicago (Golder) 34, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 6
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 56, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 0
Chicago (Lane) 32, Hyde Park 14
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 34
Chicago CICS-Longwood 48, Fenger 0
Chicago Marshall 36, Clemente 18
Chicago Phoenix Academy 26, Woodlawn 0
Downers North 31, Glenbard West 7
Dunbar 50, DuSable 0
Dyett 36, Chicago (Goode) 14
Humble Atascocita, Texas 43, East St. Louis 13
Indian Creek, Ind. 35, Galesburg 14
Lincoln Way Central 27, O’Fallon 10
Monticello 56, Confluence, Mo. 14
North Lawndale 44, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 28
Prosser 38, Steinmetz 6
Red Hill 21, N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 6
Senn 24, Chicago Sullivan 18
Shelbyville 42, Roosevelt, Mo. 0
Simeon 28, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 12
St Bede 54, Walther Christian 0
Westinghouse 25, Perspectives 18
Woodstock Marian 40, Kankakee (McNamara) 0