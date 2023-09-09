St. Rita stuns Joliet Catholic in second half, 20-10

JOLIET – The turnaround was as complete as it was stunning.

St. Rita came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Joliet Catholic 20-10 Friday night, throttling a Hilltoppers offense that had the run of Joliet Memorial Stadium in the opening half.

Hilltoppers coach Jake Jaworski pinpointed the difference thusly.

“Us not being able to move the ball, finish off drives on offense, the punt block. You just can’t do that against a team like that.

“We let ‘em hang around.”

St. Rita (3-0) absorbed plenty of blows early and dealt them out late. The punt block of the Hilltoppers’ Patrick Durkin was wiped out on the next play by the second of two interceptions of St. Rita’s Jett Hilding, but otherwise, Hilding was the star, completing 5 of 9 second-half passes for 98 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown strike to Colin Lynch with 2:12 remaining in the fourth.

Hilding was harried a bit on the play, but Lynch escaped the coverage of Connor O’Donnell a step from the back of the end zone and caught the pass for the game-changing score, capping a march of 78 yards over 6:10. Ryan Mottl’s kick gave the Mustangs a 13-10 lead.

Even then, the anticipation was that the Hilltoppers (2-1) would rally as they have so many times before. But JCA went nowhere, backup quarterback Lucas Simulick getting sacked on fourth-and-10.

St. Rita’s D.J. Stewart (11 carries, 72 yards) galloped through the line for a 29-yard clinching touchdown on the next play to set the final score, silencing the 3,500-odd fans on the JCA sideline enough that the 500 or so from St. Rita could be heard.

“Joliet Catholic’s defensive front did a really good job,” St. Rita coach Martin Hopkins said. “We tried to stay away from that 76 (JCA lineman Dillan Johnson) but we couldn’t stay away from him all day. It was good to get going with the running game.”

The Hilltoppers’ lines dominated both sides of the ball in the first half, the evidence a 162-38 yardage advantage. That vanished after the intermission. St. Rita dominated instead with 276 total yards, 172 on the ground, compared to JCA’s second-half total of 54 yards, 36 of them rushing.

Hilding led the rally, throwing for 104 yards and running for 52 more, with Lynch catching 4 of his 6 completions for 54 yards.

“We had a long talk at halftime,” Hilding said. “Coach Hopkins talked for a little bit, and then I asked if I could say something. It wasn’t like we were being outplayed. We came out super flat. I told the boys we didn’t work all week in practice just to come out and stand on the sidelines.

“Once we came out with energy, we turned things around somewhat.”

The Hilltoppers opened by taking advantage of Nick Bueno’s interception of Andres Munoz and runback to the Mustangs 4, with H.J. Grigsby scoring on a 1-yard plunge three snaps later.

JCA’s second drive was more substantial, going 52 yards before St. Rita stopped it, forcing Durkin to kick a 27-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

It looked like the Hilltoppers were rolling. Then the Mustangs stepped up.