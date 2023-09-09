South Beloit pulls away from Alden-Hebron in second half

Alden-Hebron’s Wyatt Armbrust ran for 147 yards and one touchdown as the Giants fell to South Beloit 35-20 in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game Friday in South Beloit.

The teams were tied at 14-14 at halftime, but the Giants could not keep pace in the second half.

Quarterback Ben Vole was 8 for 14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 23 times for 115 yards.

Angel Benitez had six carries for 21 yards and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass. Jason Weber had two grabs for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Armbrust led A-H’s defense with 10 tackles, Zach Lillie added six and Logan Crowell had a sack among his five tackles.