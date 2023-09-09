Sauk Valley football roundup: Fulton tops Eastland-Pearl City, Erie-Prophetstown loses to Monmouth-Roseville

Sterling 23, United Township 19: The Golden Warriors outlasted the Panthers on the road in a Western Big 6 matchup. Sterling’s Gavin Church picked off a pass on fourth-and-6 with less than two minutes left to seal the win.

Forreston 30, Galena 16: Owen Mulder rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals defeated the Pirates.

Kaleb Sanders added 69 rushing yards and a touchdown for Forreston.

Fulton 14, Eastland-Pearl City 6: The Steamers took the lead on a 3-yard Jimmy Crimmins touchdown run in the second quarter, then pulled away for the win with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dom Kramer to Trevor Tiesman in the third quarter.

Eastland-Pearl City’s Draven Zier rushed for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter to draw within one point. Zier finished with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Wildcatz quarterback Jackson Corbin went 6-for-6 passing for 59 yards.

Fulton rushed for 179 yards and passed for 40. The Steamers’ Skylier Crooks had 69 of those rushing yards on 16 carries.

Monmouth-Roseville 42, Erie-Prophetstown 14: Demetree Larson rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, but Panthers couldn’t keep up with the Titans in the Three Rivers West matchup.

Larson’s rushing scores came on runs of 70 and 71 yards. He also had 28 receiving yards.