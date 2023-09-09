Recapping week three scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week Three in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.
Batavia 47-21 over Lake Park
“Quarterback Ryan Boe passed for three scores and 253 yards in one half of action as the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) blasted the Lancers (2-1, 0-1) through two quarters of play.”
Stan Goff’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/ryan-boe-batavia-bounce-back-in-a-big-way-blow-out-lake-park/
Wheaton North 35-23 over St. Charles North
Knotted 21-all headed into the fourth quarter, Wheaton North capitalized on North Stars mistakes to pull ahead late.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/matt-kuczaj-wheaton-north-football-push-past-st-charles-north/
Geneva 28-6 over Wheaton Warrenville South
“As a result of two successful Geneva goal-line stands, WW South’s only drives to the red zone in the first half ended with field goals.”
Allen Oshinski’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/geneva-redzone-defense-shines-in-win-over-geneva/
Burlington Central 35-21 over Crystal Lake South
“Kowall ended with a game-high 117 yards on 14 carries while scoring four of the Rockets’ five touchdowns.”
Alex Kantecki’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/burlington-centrals-joey-kowall-scores-4-tds-in-win-against-crystal-lake-south/
Morris 43-33 over Kaneland
“Morris trailed 33-28 early in the fourth quarter, but rallied for the final 15 points.”
Paul LaTour’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/behind-jacob-schwartzs-203-yards-2-tds-morris-rallies-past-kaneland/
Other Scores
St. Charles East 14-0 over Glenbard North
St. Francis 42-28 over St. Laurence
Marmion 42-13 over Chicago (Leo)