September 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Recapping week three scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

By Jacob Bartelson
Wheaton North’s Rich Schilling runs the ball during a game against St. Charles North in Wheaton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Wheaton North's Rich Schilling runs the ball during a game against St. Charles North in Wheaton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week Three in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.

Batavia 47-21 over Lake Park

Quarterback Ryan Boe passed for three scores and 253 yards in one half of action as the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) blasted the Lancers (2-1, 0-1) through two quarters of play.”

Stan Goff’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/ryan-boe-batavia-bounce-back-in-a-big-way-blow-out-lake-park/

Wheaton North 35-23 over St. Charles North

Knotted 21-all headed into the fourth quarter, Wheaton North capitalized on North Stars mistakes to pull ahead late.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/matt-kuczaj-wheaton-north-football-push-past-st-charles-north/

Wheaton North’s Matt Kuczaj (left) is taken down by St. Charles North’s Riley Sprindis during a game in Wheaton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Wheaton North's Matt Kuczaj (left) is taken down by St. Charles North's Riley Sprindis during a game in Wheaton on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Geneva 28-6 over Wheaton Warrenville South

As a result of two successful Geneva goal-line stands, WW South’s only drives to the red zone in the first half ended with field goals.”

Allen Oshinski’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/geneva-redzone-defense-shines-in-win-over-geneva/

Burlington Central 35-21 over Crystal Lake South

Kowall ended with a game-high 117 yards on 14 carries while scoring four of the Rockets’ five touchdowns.”

Alex Kantecki’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/burlington-centrals-joey-kowall-scores-4-tds-in-win-against-crystal-lake-south/

Crystal Lake South's Jake Christensen] tries to run through Burlington Central's Liam Ballantyne during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Crystal Lake South High School.

Crystal Lake South's Jake Christensen] tries to run through Burlington Central's Liam Ballantyne during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Morris 43-33 over Kaneland

Morris trailed 33-28 early in the fourth quarter, but rallied for the final 15 points.”

Paul LaTour’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/09/behind-jacob-schwartzs-203-yards-2-tds-morris-rallies-past-kaneland/

Other Scores

St. Charles East 14-0 over Glenbard North

St. Francis 42-28 over St. Laurence

Marmion 42-13 over Chicago (Leo)