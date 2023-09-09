Notre Dame commit Cam Williams’ 3 TDs lead Glenbard South past Larkin

ELGIN – Glenbard South coach Ryan Crissey wants to make sure standout wide receiver Cam Williams gets as many touches as possible.

Mission accomplished.

Williams caught seven passes for 189 yards including TD passes of 34 and 69 yards to help the Raiders get past Larkin 35-0 in Upstate Eight Conference action at Elgin’s Memorial Stadium Friday night.

The Notre Dame commit also scored on a 9-yard TD run and intercepted a pass.

“Cam is special,” Crissey said. “He is a starter on offense and defense. The only special team he is not on is the kickoff team. We try to get him the ball as many times during a game as possible.”

Williams is happy with his college choice and his multiple roles on the team.

“I am comfortable with my decision to go to Notre Dame,” Williams said. “I can just relax and enjoy my senior season. I want to help the team win. One of our goals is to win conference. I like running the jet sweep and I was in the right place for the interception.”

The Raiders (3-0, 3-0) led 14-0 at halftime on a 9-yard run by Williams and a 34-yard TD pass from Michael Champagne.

Despite the two-touchdown lead at halftime, Crissey wasn’t happy with his team’s performance during the 24 minutes of play.

“We truthfully underestimated Larkin in the first half,” Crissey said. “We didn’t play with our brains or our hearts in the first half. We responded with a much better second half. We did what we wanted to do.”

DeVontae Clark, who played mainly defense in the first half, gained 78 yards on eight carries including a 9-yard TD run.

Thw Raiders intercepted six passes — one each by Williams, Zachary Nyzy, Anthony Colby, Ari Ioannou, Joe Villa and Evan Bogue.

Terrance Boone caught six passes for 73 yards for the Royals (1-2).

“We played hard and were aggressive,” first-year Larkin coach Vincent Ray said. “We are laying the foundation in our first year. We’ve got kids buying in.”

