Maine South, Constantine Coines answer Palatine in fourth quarter

PARK RIDGE – Maine South found its rhythm just when it needed it most.

The Hawks, who surrendered a pair of time consuming-second half scoring drives to Palatine, rallied late in the fourth quarter to upend the Pirates 28-21 before an overflow crowd in Park Ridge on Friday.

“Tonight, they were grinding it against us,” Maine South coach Dave Inserra said. “We weren’t giving up big plays. But we found a way to get a touchdown when we needed it and a big defensive play after that.”

Palatine (1-2) put together a pair of impressive second-half touchdown drives to claim a 21-20 lead with 7:29 to play.

Maine South, which had run just six plays to Palatine’s 27 in the second half, then finally found its stride.

On just their third play after the kickoff, quarterback Constantine Coines busted a 58-yard touchdown run off a read-option to make its 26-21. Coines then threw to Julian Turner, and Maine South led 28-21.

“It was supposed to be a read for me,” said Coines, who rushed for 85 yards and threw for 163.

“I kept it, and there was no hole in the middle. So I followed Eddy Dase. He sealed a block, and Evan Agosto got a block downfield, and I was gone.”

The Maine South defense, which up to that point had been run over by Palatine’s Dominick Ball (25 carries, 135 yards) and allowed a pair of short touchdown runs by Trey Widlowski, stiffened.

Samuel Cooper came up with a key interception at midfield to give the Hawks the ball back with just over four minutes to play.

Taking a cue from Palatine, Maine South used the running of Michael Dullumo and Coines to run the clock out.

“My coaches had told me that I had to step up and get the first downs,” said Dellumo, who was playing with a heavy heart after both of his grandparents passed away this past week.

“I just put my head down and ran as hard as I can. I wanted to make my grandparents proud. "

Maine South (2-1) had three long scoring drives in the first half to take a 20-7 lead at the break.

The Hawks went 58 yards on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead on a 17-yard touchdown run by Dellumo (17 carries, 78 yards)

After blocking a Palatine field goal, the Hawks flew 80 yards in just six plays. Coines had a pair of key passes, the first to Evan Agosto for 45 yards down the sideline. Coines would later follow with a perfect strike over the middle to Nick Wong to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Palatine, which had trouble sustaining drives in the first half, put together a 16-play, 80-yard scoring march. Trey Widlowski crashed over from the 1 to cut the lead to 14-7 with 2:02 left in the half.

Maine South just needed 90 seconds of that to grab a 20-7 lead. Dellumo scored from the 1 to cap an 8-play, 70-yard drive.

“You see this crowd,” Inserra said. “You see all the little kids out here? We talked about this being a flagship program. We had to show that and prove it, and we did.”

Palatine coach Corey Olson, whose Pirates have lost a pair of games this season in the final minutes, still has confidence in his team.

“All of our goals are still ahead of us,” Olson said. “We have a real good football team. I believe in these kids, and I know my seniors our going to fight.”

