September 09, 2023
Shaw Local
High school football: Week 3 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

By Alex Kantecki
Huntley’s Zach Rysavy runs the ball against Jacobs in varsity football in Huntley Friday night.

Huntley’s Zach Rysavy runs the ball against Jacobs in varsity football in Huntley Friday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley 40, Jacobs 21: Quarterback Braylon Bower had 136 passing yards and two touchdowns, and a stingy Red Raiders defense made life difficult on the Golden Eagles in a Fox Valley Conference win.

Burlington Central 35, Crystal Lake South 21: Joey Kowall ran for 117 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rockets past the Gators in their FVC game.

Crystal Lake Central 55, Dundee-Crown 19: Griffin Buehler ran for a career-high four touchdowns and Jason Penza threw for four more in the Tigers’ FVC win over the Chargers.

Prairie Ridge 50, Hampshire 12: Dom Creatore took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Luke Vanderwiel scored three TDs in the Wolves’ FVC win against the Whip-Purs.

Cary-Grove 42, McHenry 19: Jack Rocen’s 66-yard punt return for a touchdown in the opening minute of the second quarter was the turning point in the Trojans’ FVC victory over the Warriors.

La Salle-Peru 35, Woodstock North 24: David Randecker ran for 128 yards and a score in his first start at fullback, but the Thunder fell to the Cavs in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference White Division opener.

Sycamore 42, Woodstock 0: Wide receiver Carter York and QB Burke Gautcher had a strong connection, hitting on touchdowns of 65 and 35 yards, for the Spartans in a win over the Blue Streaks.

Ottawa 38, Harvard 8: Colby Mortenson finished 13 of 17 passing for 189 yards and three scores for the Pirates in a runaway win against the Hornets.

Rochelle 48, Johnsburg 0: The Hubs rumbled for over 400 rushing yards and the Skyhawks were shut out in their Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.