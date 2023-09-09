High school football: Week 3 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Huntley 40, Jacobs 21: Quarterback Braylon Bower had 136 passing yards and two touchdowns, and a stingy Red Raiders defense made life difficult on the Golden Eagles in a Fox Valley Conference win.

Burlington Central 35, Crystal Lake South 21: Joey Kowall ran for 117 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rockets past the Gators in their FVC game.

Crystal Lake Central 55, Dundee-Crown 19: Griffin Buehler ran for a career-high four touchdowns and Jason Penza threw for four more in the Tigers’ FVC win over the Chargers.

Prairie Ridge 50, Hampshire 12: Dom Creatore took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Luke Vanderwiel scored three TDs in the Wolves’ FVC win against the Whip-Purs.

Cary-Grove 42, McHenry 19: Jack Rocen’s 66-yard punt return for a touchdown in the opening minute of the second quarter was the turning point in the Trojans’ FVC victory over the Warriors.

La Salle-Peru 35, Woodstock North 24: David Randecker ran for 128 yards and a score in his first start at fullback, but the Thunder fell to the Cavs in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference White Division opener.

Sycamore 42, Woodstock 0: Wide receiver Carter York and QB Burke Gautcher had a strong connection, hitting on touchdowns of 65 and 35 yards, for the Spartans in a win over the Blue Streaks.

Ottawa 38, Harvard 8: Colby Mortenson finished 13 of 17 passing for 189 yards and three scores for the Pirates in a runaway win against the Hornets.

Rochelle 48, Johnsburg 0: The Hubs rumbled for over 400 rushing yards and the Skyhawks were shut out in their Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 Blue Division game.