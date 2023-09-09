Hersey’s offense stays hot in rout of Glenbrook North

GLENBROOK – Hersey’s offense got off to a great start to the season, scoring 79 points in its first two games.

In its third contest Friday at Glenbrook North, it showed it has no intention of slowing down anytime soon as the Huskies cruised to a 42-0 victory.

The Huskies (3-0) never allowed the Spartans (1-2) to get in the game.

Colton Gumino completed 11 of 19 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to Carson Grove, who had 196 yards on five receptions, the first of which went for 53 yards and set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Gumino to open the scoring. Grove’s longest reception went for 64 yards.

“Since I got to Hersey last year, we just always had that bond,” Gumino said about his relationship with Grove. “We always get that work in on and off the field. Me and him are like best friends, and that’s what you have to be to be great, I guess.”

The Huskies’ defenders made life miserable for Spartans quarterback Sam Gaffney. Not only did they sack him three times, but they picked off two of his passes. The first of those interceptions was returned 25 yards by Noah Loch for a touchdown. Brandon Jenkins made the second pick to set up the first of two touchdown passes to Logan Farrell, who had 70 receiving yards.

“Our defense is really good,” said Huskies coach Tom Nelson. “I think our D-line, it starts with them just getting off the ball, being aggressive. Obviously, we have great linebackers, and then, of course, the secondary. When you can play tight coverage, the quarterback has to hold the ball for an extra second and give our guys time to work. The defense was phenomenal.”

The Spartans’ closest scoring opportunity came on the opening possession of the second half. Led by Jack Philbin, who had 42 rushing yards and completed three passes for 34 yards, the offense got all the way to the Huskies’ 4-yard line. The possession that used up much of the third quarter was for naught though as Gaffney was sacked for a 12-yard loss on second down, and Philbin followed that with a pair of incomplete passes for a turnover on downs. Two more Huskies touchdowns followed, triggering a running clock.

On top of everything else, a raucous student section made the trip from Arlington Heights to root the Huskies on. The cheers and chants did not go unnoticed by the players, who celebrated with them after the game.

Nelson said he enjoys hearing the students every week.

“We always feel ‘em,” he said. “We feel their energy. We hear their cheers. It’s phenomenal. It’s a huge part of our high school, which we’re super appreciative of.”

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20230908/hersey-dominates-glenbrook-north