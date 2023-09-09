Alvarez, defense lead Plainfield North past Plainfield South

PLAINFIELD — For most of the first half Friday night, neither Plainfield North nor Plainfield South could muster much of an offense, while the defenses dominated the action.

Late in the second quarter, though, Plainfield North inserted junior Lukas Alvarez at quarterback.

Alvarez proved to be the spark the Tigers needed. He led them to a score in each drive except the one at the end of the game and North picked up its first win of the season, 24-0, over the Cougars.

“It was an in-game decision,” Alvarez said about his entering the game. “We were struggling at first, so the coaches wanted to try something different. I’ve been waiting for my chance. Nick [Darwish] is a great guy and a great quarterback and he has done a great job of teaching me and getting me to the place I am at now.”

With Alvarez on the field, he gave the Tigers more of a running threat at quarterback as well as someone who could avoid the pass rush and make a throw. He showed that early when he connected on a 26-yard pass play to Braxton Bartz (7 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD) to start the Tigers’ first scoring drive. Alvarez then hit Omar Coleman for 13 more yards to the Cougars’ 7, and Robert Tota (21 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs) finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:25 to play until halftime. Coleman’s kick put North (1-2) ahead, 7-0, a lead it took into halftime.

Meanwhile, the North defense allowed South very little. The Cougars had just one first down in the first half and eight total yards. For the game, the Cougars had six first downs and ran just 13 plays all night in Plainfield North territory.

“Our defense did a great job,” North coach Anthony Imbordino said. “We have only allowed one touchdown all year, and they will continue to get better. We have a lot of kids who are just starting to get used to varsity football and they are starting to find their groove.

“Lukas Alvarez really played well when he came in. We scored on all of his possessions. He got an opportunity and did a nice job with it.”

After South (0-3) received the second-half kickoff, North forced it into a three-and-out, taking over at the Cougars’ 43. The Tigers drove to the South 14 and Coleman booted a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-0. After another South punt, North drove 61 yards on eight plays, ending with a 2-yard plunge by Tota, making it 17-0 with 30 seconds left in the third.

South finally crossed midfield in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard pass from Cody Hogan to Brook Williams to the North 41. The drive eventually reached the North 30, but the Cougars turned it over on downs.

North was able to use facemask and defensive pass interference penalties to move deep into South territory. Then, on fourth down, Alvarez lofted a pass to Bartz, who then eluded several defenders and dove into the end zone for a 23-yard TD to cap the scoring. Alvarez finished 9-of-12 for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“We have a great group on offense,” Alvarez said. “Without the offensive line and the receivers, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. It’s nice to have a guy like Braxton that I throw it to and know he’s going to make a play.

“It feels good to get that first win, especially in front of the home crowd.”

South had a late 46-yard touchdown pass from Hogan to Sebastian Thomas called back due to an illegal shift penalty.

“You can’t win when you don’t score,” South coach Jake Brosman said. “Plainfield North is very physical and took it to us and pushed us around a little bit. We are still learning and building with a lot of guys getting their first varsity experience. There’s stuff to learn and build on for next week.

“Our defense was phenomenal tonight. They had their backs against the wall all night, but they kept flying around. I can’t fault our defense at all. We just need to learn from this experience and keep building.”