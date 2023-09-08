Sterling offense starting to click: ‘I see a lot of potential’

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors have a new-look offense this season. The offensive line, anchored by veterans Lucas Austin and Kendric Muhammad, has three new starters. There are two new quarterbacks vying for playing time, two new running backs in the rotation and a couple of new receivers this year, as well.

The first two weeks of the high school football season have been all about learning – learning how the new pieces fit with the old pieces, and for some players, learning the speed of the varsity game.

The Golden Warriors seemed to learn from their 28-17 Week 1 loss to Metamora, taking some positive steps in a 42-28 loss to Wheaton St. Francis last week.

In Week 1, on the road against the Redbirds, Sterling couldn’t get much going offensively; it was limited to 158 yards of total offense and shut out in the second half. But in Week 2 against Wheaton St. Francis, it fared quite a bit better. After trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Golden Warriors scored 21 second-half points. They finished the game with 335 yards of total offense. Defensively, they couldn’t quite keep up with the Spartans’ speed, but offensively, they found some things that worked for them.

“We found a lot more key pieces to our offense, like quarterbacks running the ball,” senior wide receiver Mason Emin said. “But I think we’ve been throwing the ball really well recently, and our offensive line has been starting to get more aggressive, and that’s opening up a lot of big runs for us. So it’s not just them stacking the box because they know we’re not going to throw, because we can sling it around, too.”

Last year, with quarterbacks Kael Ryan and JP Schilling, and running back Antonio Tablante leading the way, the Golden Warriors’ offense rushed for 3,355 yards, threw for 1,084 yards and scored 68 total touchdowns. This year, those three are gone, but there’s good leftover talent and an infusion of new talent to restock the cupboard.

With a number of new starters this year, Sterling thinks it can do some of the same things. But as a younger team, it knows it could take some time to develop.

“I think we can do some of the same things. We’ve gotta find out what we’re good at, and then, as a coaching staff, we really have to make sure those are the things we’re working on,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. “Things aren’t always going to look beautiful, and it’s a lot harder to do out here against the people that we’ve played, but every year is a new year. ...We’re excited to get another crack at it.”

Junior quarterback Joseph Holcomb feels Sterling has the makings of another high-powered offense.

Senior running back Andre Klaver, a newcomer to the backfield rotation, flashed playmaking potential with a 39-yard run and a 19-yard reception in Week 1. Junior wide receiver Kaedon Phillips, one of the new starters, has a touchdown reception in both games so far: a 21-yarder in Week 1 and a 25-yarder in Week 2. Senior Cale Ledergerber, one of three main running backs in the rotation last year, rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on six carries last week, scoring on a 44-yard, fourth-quarter run. With Holcomb, Ledergerber, Phillips and Klaver in the lineup, there’s still a lot of speed and athleticism on offense.

“I see a lot of potential with me at quarterback, Cale and Andre [at running back]. I feel like we could replace [Kael, JP and Antonio], and we could do just as good as them, if not better,” Holcomb said. “I think [all of the new playmakers] can bring a lot to the offense. We can definitely use all of them. They’re really good pieces, and I’m excited to see how they play this year.”

Ledergerber feels the same way, and sees parallels between Holcomb and one of last year’s starting quarterbacks.

“I think Joseph is a good mirror image of JP, and me and Andre make up for what Antonio left,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of good things from all of [the new offensive playmakers], actually, and I think they’re going to be very big parts of our offense and defense – everything, really.”

Sterling’s Andre Klaver breaks a tackle against St. Francis’ Brady Hill Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

In his first extended action at quarterback last week, Holcomb went 6-for-11 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 26 times for 108 yards and one touchdown. He exited the Week 1 game with cramps after the first drive, and was replaced by junior quarterback Drew Nettleton, who led a late first-half scoring drive to give Sterling a 17-14 halftime lead. Coach Schlemmer expects to mix in both quarterbacks as the Golden Warriors strive for maximum versatility.

“They’ve both done a good job for us. Joseph, he did a good job with his feet last week and was able to make some plays with his feet. And then, obviously, Drew, he made some really nice throws last week, again, and did a good job with what we asked him to do Week 1,” Schlemmer said. “You gotta have multiple kids with things that could happen like we saw in Week 1 with somebody maybe not being as healthy as you want them to be, so we’ve just gotta continue to progress, and we fully expect both of those guys to continue to help us and contribute.”

Schlemmer has been pleased with the development of the offensive line. He’s been especially impressed by 6-foot-5, 250-pound freshman offensive tackle AJ Coleman.

“They’re doing a good job. We’ve got a couple sophomores, a guy who’s never played offensive line before who stepped in during fall camp for us, and Braden Birdsley’s been doing a good job, and Lincoln [Davis] and Kelan [Mikrut]. And we’re getting one guy back a little bit healthy with Oswaldo [Navarro],” Schlemmer said. “But AJ [Coleman], being 14 years old, doesn’t look like a 14-year-old, but he’s playing a little bit above his age right now. He’s doing a good job. He’s got a ways to go and he knows the things he’s gotta work on, but the things that he’s doing for a 14-year-old against the people we’ve seen so far, pretty impressive.”