One more look at tonight’s Bureau County games for Friday, Sept. 8

The key matchup tonight in the Three Rivers Conference will take place in Sterling.

Princeton (1-1) will square off against Sterling Newman (2-0) in the Three Rivers East opener that may decided the league champion. The Tigers are five-time defending league champions.

The other matchups of the night in the TRAC East finds Mendota (0-2) at Kewanee (2-0) and Bureau Valley (1-1) at Hall (1-1).

In the TRAC West, Orion (2-0) plays at Morrison (2-0), Erie-Prophetstown (0-2) is at Monmouth-Roseville (1-1) and Riverdale (0-2) travels to Rockridge (1-1).

Sherrard (0-2) steps out of the circuit to travel to Warrrensburg-Latham.

St. Bede (1-1) is idle tonight, travel to Melrose Park Walther Christian (0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Amboy-LaMoile-Ohio (2-0) also plays at Saturday matinee downstate at Martinsville (2-0) at 2 p.m.

In other Friday area games:

Annawan-Wethersfield (1-1) is at Rushville-Industry (0-2)

Harvard (0-2) is at Ottawa (1-1)

Ottawa Marquette (1-1) is at Elmwood Park (0-2)

Rock Falls (0-2) is at Dixon (2-0)

Sterling (0-2) is at East Moline (0-2)

Woodstock North (0-2) is at L-P (1-1)