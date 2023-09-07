September 07, 2023
NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 2 of the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede's Carson Riva is stopped by Mercer County's Tannen James Whitehall on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy63
Princeton23314030.5
Hall-Putnam County2412630
St. Bede156.5117.523.5
La Salle-Peru170107.520
Bureau Valley248.557.520
Fieldcrest199.54214
Mendota541084

Team defense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Amboy4
Princeton108.526.511
Hall-Putnam County13
Bureau Valley888114
La Salle-Peru191.5119.525.5
Fieldcrest30.5
St. Bede31.5
Mendota29010155

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsTDs
Lott (Princeton)14-23-42803
Bray (St. Bede)28-42-52341
Randolph (Mendota)15-49-42160
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)17-32-12152
Helms (Bureau Valley)11-22-11151

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Etheridge (Princeton)333395
Bray (St. Bede)372574
Lemons (Bureau Valley)271960
Lorton (Fieldcrest)441704
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)301642
Endress (Bureau Valley)261603
Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)291493
B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)131402
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)221261
Helms (Bureau Valley)231002

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
LaPorte (Princeton)71672
Christiansen (Princeton)4921
Beetz (Mendota(4890
Entrican (St. Bede)5710
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)6690
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)5551
De La Torre (St. Bede)6540
Watson (Mendota)2540
Shane (Bureau Valley)4510
Johnson (Fieldcrest)4430