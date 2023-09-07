NewsTribune football statistical leaders through Week 2 of the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy
|63
|Princeton
|233
|140
|30.5
|Hall-Putnam County
|241
|26
|30
|St. Bede
|156.5
|117.5
|23.5
|La Salle-Peru
|170
|107.5
|20
|Bureau Valley
|248.5
|57.5
|20
|Fieldcrest
|199.5
|42
|14
|Mendota
|54
|108
|4
Team defense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Amboy
|4
|Princeton
|108.5
|26.5
|11
|Hall-Putnam County
|13
|Bureau Valley
|88
|81
|14
|La Salle-Peru
|191.5
|119.5
|25.5
|Fieldcrest
|30.5
|St. Bede
|31.5
|Mendota
|290
|101
|55
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Lott (Princeton)
|14-23-4
|280
|3
|Bray (St. Bede)
|28-42-5
|234
|1
|Randolph (Mendota)
|15-49-4
|216
|0
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|17-32-1
|215
|2
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|11-22-1
|115
|1
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|33
|339
|5
|Bray (St. Bede)
|37
|257
|4
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|27
|196
|0
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|44
|170
|4
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|30
|164
|2
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|26
|160
|3
|Guerrini (Hall-Putnam County)
|29
|149
|3
|B. Curran (Hall-Putnam County)
|13
|140
|2
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|22
|126
|1
|Helms (Bureau Valley)
|23
|100
|2
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|7
|167
|2
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|4
|92
|1
|Beetz (Mendota(
|4
|89
|0
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|5
|71
|0
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|6
|69
|0
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|5
|55
|1
|De La Torre (St. Bede)
|6
|54
|0
|Watson (Mendota)
|2
|54
|0
|Shane (Bureau Valley)
|4
|51
|0
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|4
|43
|0