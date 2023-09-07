FND Team of the Week MVP: Hersey QB Colton Gumino

Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino had a big night for his offense in Friday’s 49-14 victory over Fremd.

Gumino completed 22-of-26 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Huskies, No. 5 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll, beat the Vikings.

Gumino was voted by readers as the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week MVP. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Gumino, a junior, answered a few questions from Shaw Local sports writer Joe Stevenson.

What do you remember most about Friday’s game?

Gumino: The anticipation after Fremd scored quickly to get out there and march down the field and score. We went 75 yards to score and never looked back.

If you had the No. 1 pick in a fantast draft, who are you taking?

Gumino: Patrick Mahomes.

What is your favorite class in school?

Gumino: Graphic Design, i like using my imagination to create things .

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Gumino: (Dallas Cowboys quarterback) Trey Lance. I had the chance to train with him in Dallas this offseason.

What is one of your biggest pet peeves?

Gumino: Lazy people.

What is your favorite wild animal?

Gumino: Lion, he’s the king of the jungle.

What are some good words to live by?

Gumino: Dedication, respect and attitude.

Which of your teammates really inspires you?

Gumino: Carson Grove. He is a year older than me but we are great friends. He doesn’t come off the field plays both ways and just dominates. He makes me a better player. And he’s also one of my receivers.

What is your go-to pregame meal?

Gumino: I like Raising Canes or Chick-fil-A.