Daily Chronicle football notebook: Sycamore backfield using balance to break 300-yard mark

Sycamore has rushed for 300 yards in each of its first two games, and while it does have a 100-yard rusher in each, it’s still been a balanced attack among the Spartans running backs.

“There are so many things we can do. A lot of times it may look like the same old thing, but really there’s a lot of different things we can go into and get a lot of different guys the ball.” — Joe Ryan, Sycamore football coach

It wasn’t even a running back who hit the century mark against DeKalb. Quarterback Burke Gautcher ran 12 times for 138 yards and a pair of scores in a 42-7 win over DeKalb to start the year.

In a 28-6 win against Simeon on Saturday, Dylan Hodges had 113 and two touchdowns, but he did it on just six carries.

It’s been Diego Garcia who’s been the workhorse for the Spartans (2-0) heading into the team’s Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 White game with three total touchdowns, at least 60 yards in each game and 17 carries in both.

“I think it helps that our kids are unselfish,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “They block for each other. It give a lot of options. If the guy just wants to be the running back, he’s not going to block, and it’s just not going to work. Our guys like to be able to block, they like to be able to distribute the ball, and it allows us to be more successful.”

With Gautcher in his first year at varsity quarterback after playing wide receiver last year, the Spartans haven’t had to throw much to start the year. He completed both pass attempts against DeKalb and was 3 for 8 against Simeon.

That allows the Spartans to show off the different skills of each back, from the bruising speed of fullback Tyler Curtis, the straight-ahead power of Garcia, or the breakaway speed of Hodges and Gautcher. Even sophomore fullback Cooper Bode got some extended action Saturday, rushing four times for 37 yards on the final Sycamore scoring drive.

“There are so many things we can do,” Ryan said. “A lot of times it may look like the same old thing, but really there’s a lot of different things we can go into and get a lot of different guys the ball.”

Bounce back time for Genoa-Kingston: Genoa-Kingston coach Cam Davekos said Friday’s 35-6 loss to North Boone was disappointing and frustrating, as it was the fewest points the Cogs have scored in a game in almost two years.

“We are definitely on a bounce-back from last week after the mishap that was up at North Boone,” Davekos said. “We’re dialing it back, going back to basics and doing the little things right. Hopefully we’ll pull one out Friday.”

The Cogs (1-1 overall and Big Northern) face Oregon (1-1), who beat North Boone 6-0 in Week 1 before falling 29-20 to Dixon, one of two remaining undefeated teams in the BNC.

Davekos said it was the basic things like tackling and blocking that cost the Cogs in Poplar Grove last week. Although the Cogs were battling through illness during the week, he said only two or three players missed the game Friday.

He said expects to be at full strength Friday when the Cogs battle Oregon, who beat North Boone 6-0 in Week 1.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Davekos said. “The kids were disappointed. We have high expectations of them, and they have high expectations of themselves. It was definitely a disappointing loss for us. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way, and you’ve got to regroup and learn from it and get better.

“It’s what we preach, and hopefully they understand us.”

Ready for Morris: Kaneland is rolling into its Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 White opener on the heels of a convincing 40-13 win at Wauconda.

After a Week 1 loss against Washington, Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said the team was eager to improve, and it showed in the final results.

Josh Mauthe ran for two touchdowns, and Tony DeBlasio nabbed three interceptions in the win heading into the rematch against Morris. Kaneland lost last year’s game 32-24 on the road.

“It was close, we played tough last year,” Thorgesen said. “There’s no one thing we have to do better. We just have to make sure we play physical football for four quarters and see what happens at the end.”

Butler steps up for Hiawatha: When Lucas Norvell went down with an injury, Tommy Butler stepped up for the Hawks.

Hiawatha lost its Week 2 game at Milford, 42-12. But first-year coach Keny McPeek said he liked what he saw out of his Hawks, even with Norvell out with cramps and a “lower leg issue we’re still trying to figure out,” he said.

Butler ended up with 65 yards, while quarterback Aidan Cooper orchestrated a couple of touchdown drives, throwing for one and rushing for another.

Now McPeek said he hopes the Hawks can get their first win of the year Saturday in the home opener against Danville Schlarman.

“They look comparable to us as far as size and speed and that stuff,” McPeek said. “It looks like a very winnable game for us. If we do our things correctly, we should come away with the win.”