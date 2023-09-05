SVM Week 2 football notebook: Morrison upsets top-ranked Princeton, Newman defense shines again

It was an exciting second week of high school football in the Sauk Valley area last Friday and Saturday. Morrison took down Princeton, the No. 1-ranked Class 3A team by the Associated Press, on a last-second field goal in the upset of the week, Newman pulled away again in the fourth quarter to improve to 2-0, and Dixon won a back-and-forth battle with Oregon at Landers-Loomis Field.

Here are the top takeaways from Week 2:

Morrison upsets No. 1-ranked Princeton

The Mustangs shocked many IHSA football fans last Friday night with a 22-21 win over the top-ranked Tigers. Freshman kicker Josh McDearmon, a soccer player who had never played football before, kicked a 27-yard, game-winning field goal in the final seconds. The game-winner was set up by a 30-yard shot play from Chase Newman to Daeshaun McQueen with eight seconds left.

Morrison quarterback Colton Bielema threw three touchdown passes before exiting with cramps late in the game. Prior to his exit, he hit Newman for a 19-yard score in the first quarter, then delivered a 58-yard strike to Brady Anderson on the first play of the second quarter for a 13-0 lead. Bielema regained the lead at 19-14 with a 36-yard touchdown pass with 5:30 to play in the game before Princeton took it back and McDearmon nailed the game-winning field goal. This team could make some noise come playoff time.

Newman’s Cody McBride runs back an interception against Sherrard Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in a game at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman defense looks legit

The Comets have been extremely stingy on defense this season, allowing just 8.5 points and 177 yards per game through the first two weeks. Newman beat Rockridge 12-7 in Week 1, then topped Sherrard 16-10 in Week 2. The Comets snagged two interceptions against the Rockets and three against the Panthers, including a Week 1 pick six by senior Brady Grennan. Against Rockridge, Newman allowed only 4 of 14 passes to be completed for 76 yards, and surrendered 12 rushing yards. Against Sherrard, it allowed 230 passing yards and 36 rushing yards.

Sterling better than record shows

The Golden Warriors may be 0-2, but their talent suggests a playoff-caliber team by season’s end. Sterling opened the season with a 28-17 road loss to Metamora, but it played most of the the game without junior dual-threat quarterback Joseph Holcomb, who exited with cramps after the first drive. The Golden Warriors led 17-14 in the first half, but were shut out in the second half. With both quarterbacks available – Holcomb and Drew Nettleton – Sterling is more versatile offensively.

The new offensive starters are still getting comfortable, as well. Holcomb is one of several this season. The junior dual-threat quarterback flashed his potential in a Week 2 42-28 loss to Wheaton St. Francis, rushing 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, and finishing 6-for-11 for 114 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

St. Francis, a Class 4A state semifinalist last season, still has a Division 1 quarterback recruit and a number of speedy playmakers. The early-season schedule has been tough and there’s tough games to come, but most of the remaining opponents are less daunting.

Oregon off to promising start

The Oregon Hawks beat the North Boone Vikings 6-0 in double overtime in Week 1, then hung with the Dixon Dukes until the fourth quarter of a 29-20 Week 2 loss. Griffin Marlatt had a 20-yard pick six in the first quarter and a 76-yard touchdown reception midway through the third quarter to get the Hawks within 22-14. Oregon pulled within 22-20 with 10:38 left in the game on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jack Washburn to Avery Lewis, but failed to convert the two-point conversion attempt and gave up the game-sealing touchdown with 4:39 remaining. Washburn finished with 248 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Marlatt had three catches for 88 yards with the 76-yard receiving score. After a 2-7 season in 2022, the Hawks appear to be trending upward.